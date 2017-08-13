 Skip to main content
Pat Knott, Ginny Dreher and Vera Dragisic

Christ Church fries up fellowship

Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 |

Ruth Strauss, Diana Neely and Trish Thaler

McCord Fraser and Bill Buckley

Judy Strauss sets side dishes on the buffet table at Christ Church's Fish Fry.

Mark Hueer fries fish for Christ Church's Fish Fry.

Michele de Lucca-Lowrey and Alexa Lowrey

Judy Strauss, Jean Buckley and Cheryl Fraser

Rob and Karen Jennings, Fred Lugano and Laura Pastuszek

Judy Williams and Ruth Strauss

Carl Johnson, Linda Frank and Susan Johnson

Douglas Moppert and Patty Forgertey

Christ Church congregants gathered for a fish fry on Aug. 12.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The agenda was short and simple on Aug. 12 at Christ Church on Longboat Key — eat food and meet with friends. 

Christ Church congregants gathered in the church's Fellowship Hall, bringing appetizers and side dishes to share. As members mingled in the dining room, event organizers remained busy in the kitchen frying fresh-caught fish. 

Guests munched on sides as they waited on the main dish, but they didn't have to wait for long. After a prayer, their patience was rewarded and the main course was served. 

