Christ Church fries up fellowship

The agenda was short and simple on Aug. 12 at Christ Church on Longboat Key — eat food and meet with friends.

Christ Church congregants gathered in the church's Fellowship Hall, bringing appetizers and side dishes to share. As members mingled in the dining room, event organizers remained busy in the kitchen frying fresh-caught fish.

Guests munched on sides as they waited on the main dish, but they didn't have to wait for long. After a prayer, their patience was rewarded and the main course was served.