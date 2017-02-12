Longboat Island Chapel jazzes up Sunday service

Tony Swain told the crowd that it’s unheard of for a jazz group to perform at the same place 24 times.

But that’s exactly what happened at Longboat Island Chapel on Feb. 12 as members gathered for the 24th Annual Jazz Worship Sunday. Al Hixon organized the jazz band that composed of himself on drums, Dick Reynolds on piano, bassist John Lamb, Swain on clarinet, Louise Wilson on trombone, James Suggs on trumpet and Jordana Tolsky on vocals.

“You keep inviting us, so we must be doing something right,” Swain said to the crowd.

This year’s theme was weather and the band performed various songs such as “Blue Skies,” “When the Sun Comes Out” and “Over the Rainbow.”

Following the service, those in attendance enjoyed refreshments in the chapel’s Shook Fellowship Hall.