 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Betty Buckley and Jo Anne Donnelly

Longboat Island Chapel jazzes up Sunday service

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Betty Buckley and Jo Anne Donnelly

Jack Shaffner and Ed Buckley

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Jack Shaffner and Ed Buckley

Nancy Luse, June King and Nathalie Treonis

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Nancy Luse, June King and Nathalie Treonis

Ruth and Bob German

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Ruth and Bob German

Linda and Pat Lawless

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Linda and Pat Lawless

Singer Jordana Tolsky, bassist John Lamb and trumpet player James Suggs

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Singer Jordana Tolsky, bassist John Lamb and trumpet player James Suggs

James Suggs, Louise Wilson, John Lamb, Jordana Tolsky, Dick Reynolds, Al Hixon and Tony Swain performed during Longboat Island Chapel’s Sunday service on Feb. 12.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

James Suggs, Louise Wilson, John Lamb, Jordana Tolsky, Dick Reynolds, Al Hixon and Tony Swain performed during Longboat Island Chapel’s Sunday service on Feb. 12.

Jordana Tolsky sings along as Louise Wilson, James Suggs and Tony Swain play “Amazing Grace.”

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Jordana Tolsky sings along as Louise Wilson, James Suggs and Tony Swain play “Amazing Grace.”

James Suggs, Louise Wilson and Tony Swain start off the service.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

James Suggs, Louise Wilson and Tony Swain start off the service.

Jordana Tolsky sings “When the Sun Comes Out.”

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Jordana Tolsky sings “When the Sun Comes Out.”

Trombonist Louise Wilson performs “When Sunny Gets Blue.”

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Trombonist Louise Wilson performs “When Sunny Gets Blue.”

Tony Swain narrated the service on Feb. 12.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Tony Swain narrated the service on Feb. 12.

Tony Swain, Louise Wilson and James Suggs, along with Dick Reynolds, John Lamb and Al Hixon perform “When it’s Sleepy Time Down South.”

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Tony Swain, Louise Wilson and James Suggs, along with Dick Reynolds, John Lamb and Al Hixon perform “When it’s Sleepy Time Down South.”

Longboat Island Chapel was packed on Feb. 12 as members attended the 24th annual Jazz Worship Sunday.

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 |

Longboat Island Chapel was packed on Feb. 12 as members attended the 24th annual Jazz Worship Sunday.

Buy this Photo
Share
Al Hixon and jazz friends performed during the chapel's Sunday morning service on Feb. 12.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Tony Swain told the crowd that it’s unheard of for a jazz group to perform at the same place 24 times.

But that’s exactly what happened at Longboat Island Chapel on Feb. 12 as members gathered for the 24th Annual Jazz Worship Sunday. Al Hixon organized the jazz band that composed of himself on drums, Dick Reynolds on piano, bassist John Lamb, Swain on clarinet, Louise Wilson on trombone, James Suggs on trumpet and Jordana Tolsky on vocals.

“You keep inviting us, so we must be doing something right,” Swain said to the crowd.

This year’s theme was weather and the band performed various songs such as “Blue Skies,” “When the Sun Comes Out” and “Over the Rainbow.”

Following the service, those in attendance enjoyed refreshments in the chapel’s Shook Fellowship Hall.

Related Stories