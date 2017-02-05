 Skip to main content
Members gathered after the Sunday morning service for a Super Bowl lunch.

Longboat Island Chapel celebrates Super Bowl Sunday

Lois Finley Shook and Bill and Valarie Evanko

Each table had beads for the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots and field goals in the center.

Marie Bone and MiMi Horwitz

Joyce and Bob Mazurek

Christine Rose Kennedy, Evelyn Fresch and Catherine MacDuff

Dolly Gianni, Jane Dube, Lorie Hagele and Carol Peschel

The Rev. Bill Friederich, music director Bonnie Wolfgram and Bah Hero

Tom Reese, Kristen Reese, Charlie Shook and Sue Reese

Valarie Evanko takes a poll of who is cheering for the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots

Roy and Donna Brown

Linda and Steve Schroeder

Following the Sunday morning service, 74 chapel members gathered for lunch in the fellowship hall.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Some people are cheering for the Atlanta Falcons, others are cheering for the New England Patriots, and a lot of people don’t seem to care either way.

At least, that’s what the poll Valarie Evanko took at Longboat Island Chapel showed.
Following the Sunday morning service on Feb. 5, about 75 members of the chapel gathered for a Super Bowl lunch. The lunch was also a time to welcome 13 new members to the congregation. Attendees enjoyed hot dogs, baked beans and other tailgate-like foods while mingling with friends.

