Longboat Island Chapel celebrates Super Bowl Sunday

Some people are cheering for the Atlanta Falcons, others are cheering for the New England Patriots, and a lot of people don’t seem to care either way.

At least, that’s what the poll Valarie Evanko took at Longboat Island Chapel showed.

Following the Sunday morning service on Feb. 5, about 75 members of the chapel gathered for a Super Bowl lunch. The lunch was also a time to welcome 13 new members to the congregation. Attendees enjoyed hot dogs, baked beans and other tailgate-like foods while mingling with friends.