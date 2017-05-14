Longboat Island Chapel awards scholarships

For the last 25 years, Longboat Island Chapel has awarded scholarships to local students for college finances.

To make that occasion even more special, scholarship recipients and their families are invited to attend the Sunday service on Mother’s Day. This year was no exception.

On May 14, six of the eight recipients gathered at the chapel with their families to accept their scholarships and attend the service. This year’s recipients were Charles Anthofer, Anthony and Joseph Cucci, Arlette and Jessie Hernandez, Konstantina and George Lardas and Ayshah Zaman.

In addition to the scholarship presentation, donations were collected in a crib to donate to Cyesis, a teen parent program at Riverview High School.