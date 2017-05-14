 Skip to main content
Congregants of the chapel donated items to go to Cyesis, a teen parent program at Riverview High School. A crib full of donations stood on the altar.

Longboat Island Chapel awards scholarships

The scholarship recipients and their mothers wore boutonnieres.

Ramona Rios, Peggy Lammers, Nathalie Treonis, and Barbara Koetsler

Scholarship recipient Arlette Hernandez pins a boutonniere on her mother, Adriana.

Adriana and Arlette Hernandez

Pam, scholarship recipient Chip, Kelsey, Jared and Mark Anthofer

Ayshah Zamah and Nathalie Treonis

Anthony, Mary Grace, scholarship recipient Anthony, Maggi and scholarship recipient Joseph Cucci

Scholarship recipient George and Steve Lardes

Anna and Alma Cockerham

Students received the scholarships at the chapel's Mother's Day brunch and service on May 14.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

For the last 25 years, Longboat Island Chapel has awarded scholarships to local students for college finances.

To make that occasion even more special, scholarship recipients and their families are invited to attend the Sunday service on Mother’s Day. This year was no exception.

On May 14, six of the eight recipients gathered at the chapel with their families to accept their scholarships and attend the service. This year’s recipients were Charles Anthofer, Anthony and Joseph Cucci, Arlette and Jessie Hernandez, Konstantina and George Lardas and Ayshah Zaman.

In addition to the scholarship presentation, donations were collected in a crib to donate to Cyesis, a teen parent program at Riverview High School.

