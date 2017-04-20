Longboat Harbour sends off snowbirds with cheesy farewell

Sometimes saying goodbye can be cheesy in both a figurative and literal way.

No one on Longboat Key knows that better than the residents of Longboat Harbour.

About 150 residents gathered for the condominium complex’s annual pizza party on April 20. The celebration serves as an end-of-season party, and this year, the turnout was larger than last year by a couple dozen.

The party was complete with pizzas from Oma’s Pizza and Fire and Stone Pizza, ice cream from B’s Cool Treats Ice Cream Truck and live music performed by Ned Gray.