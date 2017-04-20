 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Event hosts Stuart Sinai, Carole Shaw and Bonnie and Bill Coughlin

Longboat Harbour sends off snowbirds with cheesy farewell

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Event hosts Stuart Sinai, Carole Shaw and Bonnie and Bill Coughlin

Kerri, Brian and Janice Doherty, Maureen Shea and Jennifer LaPorte

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Kerri, Brian and Janice Doherty, Maureen Shea and Jennifer LaPorte

Carol Linehan, Connie Haubert, Eleanor Osborne, Ann Hanley

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Carol Linehan, Connie Haubert, Eleanor Osborne, Ann Hanley

Barbara Falcone and Madeline Raferty

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Barbara Falcone and Madeline Raferty

Mike Davis and Suzette Knittl

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Mike Davis and Suzette Knittl

Chris Dinger and Keith O’Connor

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Chris Dinger and Keith O’Connor

Helen Samen, Susan Roper and Valerie Dinger

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Helen Samen, Susan Roper and Valerie Dinger

Susan Claudio, Mary Bock, Mary Falconeiri and Sharyn Ford

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Susan Claudio, Mary Bock, Mary Falconeiri and Sharyn Ford

Ned Gray performed throughout Longboat Harbour’s annual pizza party on April 20.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Ned Gray performed throughout Longboat Harbour’s annual pizza party on April 20.

Marge Geiger, Pat Marshke, Kathy Sever and Carole Shaw

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Marge Geiger, Pat Marshke, Kathy Sever and Carole Shaw

Dick Cya with event hotes Stuart Sinai, Carole Shaw and Bonnie and Bill Coughlin

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Dick Cya with event hotes Stuart Sinai, Carole Shaw and Bonnie and Bill Coughlin

Tom and Mary Drugan and Janice and Brian Doherty have planned Longboat Harbour events for the past three years. Next year, the group is passing the duties on to someone else.

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Tom and Mary Drugan and Janice and Brian Doherty have planned Longboat Harbour events for the past three years. Next year, the group is passing the duties on to someone else.

Don Atkinson and Joe Sever

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Don Atkinson and Joe Sever

Deborah O’Connor and Nancy McNeil

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Deborah O’Connor and Nancy McNeil

Sue and Phil Martin and Kim Dantzic

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Sue and Phil Martin and Kim Dantzic

Emerson Jarrell, 4, with grandparents Linda and Jim Jarrell

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Emerson Jarrell, 4, with grandparents Linda and Jim Jarrell

Linda and Emerson Jarrell, 4

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Linda and Emerson Jarrell, 4

Don and Sheryl Livingstone and Ila Schwing

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Don and Sheryl Livingstone and Ila Schwing

Rita, Hans and Fred Scwhing

Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017 |

Rita, Hans and Fred Scwhing

Buy this Photo
Share
About 150 residents gathered for an end-of-season party on April 20.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Sometimes saying goodbye can be cheesy in both a figurative and literal way.

No one on Longboat Key knows that better than the residents of Longboat Harbour.

About 150 residents gathered for the condominium complex’s annual pizza party on April 20. The celebration serves as an end-of-season party, and this year, the turnout was larger than last year by a couple dozen.

The party was complete with pizzas from Oma’s Pizza and Fire and Stone Pizza, ice cream from B’s Cool Treats Ice Cream Truck and live music performed by Ned Gray.

Related Stories