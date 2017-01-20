Longboat Harbour reminisces on "Ed Sullivan Show"

Marcy Downey appears to be a Longboat Key favorite.

Downey performed “Hits and Bits of The Sullivan Show” at Longboat Harbour on Jan. 20. That was her second Longboat performance of the week. Two days earlier, on Jan. 18, she performed at Seaplace.

About 100 Longboat Harbour residents enjoyed drinks and snacks prior to the two-hour performance. There was also a split-the-pot raffle.

Before her performance, Downey greeted the crowd and told them how happy she was to be back for another performance.

“I feel like I’m home when I come here,” she said.