Marcia Deitrich, Mary Bock, Joyce Mazurek, Susan Claudio and Eileen Gildea

Longboat Harbour reminisces on "Ed Sullivan Show"

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 |

Lorraine Brooks, Angela Michaud and Ethel Athanas

Tom Drugan, Brian Doherty, Janice Doherty and Jim Vinci

Deborah O’Connor and Marge Geiger

Don and Sheryl Livingstone and Carol Beddie

Bartenders Dan Linehan, Keith O’Connor and Charlie Gieger

Bart Wassmansdorf and Bob Geraci

Barbara Darvin and Madeline Raftery

Marilyn Kaplan and Myrna Schaffman

Marcy Downey performed “Hits and Bits of The Sullivan Show.”

Marcy Downey performed “Hits and Bits of The Sullivan Show.”

Marcy Downey performed for the second time on Longboat Key this week.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Marcy Downey appears to be a Longboat Key favorite.

Downey performed “Hits and Bits of The Sullivan Show” at Longboat Harbour on Jan. 20. That was her second Longboat performance of the week.  Two days earlier, on Jan. 18, she performed at Seaplace.

About 100 Longboat Harbour residents enjoyed drinks and snacks prior to the two-hour performance. There was also a split-the-pot raffle.

Before her performance, Downey greeted the crowd and told them how happy she was to be back for another performance.

“I feel like I’m home when I come here,” she said.

