Outgoing 2016 Chamber Chairwoman Tammy Halsted and and incoming 2017 Chamber Chairman Michael Doll

Longboat Chamber celebrates its members

2016 award winners: Penelope Mabry, The Pollak Family, Tonya Atchison on behalf of Rob Wagner, Carol Erker on behalf of the Longboat Key Rotary Club with Marge Moran and Jan Jordan, David Farrar, Jeff Mayers and Sherri Mills

Good as Gold winners Jack Dean, Dennis Hassell, Bill Konkol, Tonya Atchison, Mark Meador, Sherrill Sokol and Michael Garey

Larry Hibbs of ServPro Bradenton and Bruno Kapacinskas of Manatee County Government

Gayle Logan and Carol Erker

Susan Smith of the Town of Longboat Key and Amy Doran of Sarasota County Tax Collector

Bill Konkol of SPT, Jack Dean of Montgomery Carpets Plus and Ed Nugent of Cornerstone

Roy Smalls of event sponsor Gettel Toyota of Bradenton, Jack Dean of Montgomery Carpets Plus and Debbie Shaffer of Veteran Air.

Dan Alderson of Tyler’s Ice Cream, Michael Garey of The Lazy Lobster and David Brenner

Debbie Shaffer with her son Ryan

Sherri Mills of Michael Saunders & Co., and 2016 Chamber Chairwoman Tammy Halsted

Pat and Danielle Pollak of Serve to Protect, LLC

David Pilston of Save our Seabirds and Jeff Mayers of The Resort at the Longboat Key Club

Penelope Mabrey of SERVPRO Bradenton and Tonya Atchison of Brown and Brown Insurance

Jan Jordan and Marge Moran of One Sarasota Realty Group. One of the awards, the Ed Moran Memorial Award is named after Marge’s late husband and Jan’s late father.

Sherril Sokol and Morgan Gerhart

Andrew Vac and Daniel Matusiak of Matusiak/Vac Real Estate Group

Peg Pluto, Dennis Hassell and chamber President Gail Loefgren

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren welcomes attendees to the annual meeting.

Sherrill Sokol accepts her “Good as Gold” award.

Jack Dean accepts his “Good as Gold” award.

Michael Garey accepts his “Good as Gold” award.

Dennis Hassell accepts his “Good as Gold” award.

Penelope Mabry accepts the award for “Norm Mallard Ambassador of the Year.”

Carol Erker accepts the “Ed Moran Memorial Award” from Moran’s daughter and wife, Jan Jordan and Marge Moran.

Carol Erker speaks to the crowd after accepting the “Ed Moran Memorial Award” on behalf of the Longboat Key Rotary Club.

Sherri Mills hugs Tammy Halsted as she accepts the “Member of the Year” award.

Sherri Mills speaks to the crowd after accepting the “Member of the Year” award.

Tammy Halsted laughs as she passes the gavel to the 2017 Chamber Chairman Michael Doll.

Jan Jordan, chamber President Gail Loefgren and Marge Moran

2016 Chamber Chairwoman Tammy Halsted, 2016 Member of the Year Sherri Mills and Ed Moran Memorial Award winner Carol Erker on behalf of the Longboat Key Rotary Club

The chamber held it annual meeting and awards breakfast on Jan. 26 at the Holiday Inn Sarasota-Lido Beach.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce had an early wake-up call for its members on Jan. 26 but for good reason.

As the sun rose, members of the chamber of commerce gathered for the group’s annual meeting and awards. The event usually serves as a luncheon, but they decided to try something new.

Attendees enjoyed a buffet full of scrambled eggs, pastries and shrimp and grits before 2016 Chamber Chairwoman Tammy Halsted went over everything the group accomplished over the year. The chamber accomplished a lot in 2016, including reinstating a small business committee and new member breakfasts, increased attendance at each event, growing by 60 members and having an 89% retention rate as of October.

After the awards were given out, Halsted passed the chamber chairman gavel to 2017 Chamber Chairman Michael Doll. Halsted will continue to serve on the 2017 board of directors for the chamber. One of Halsted’s favorite parts of serving as chairwoman was the teamwork the chamber exemplifies.

“The privilege of leading this incredible organization and knowing it’s truly a team and not only one person,” she said.

Later, Doll shared his goals for 2017, the first of which was to not mess anything up. Doll said he hopes to help with traffic solutions, make procedures for chamber events including networking luncheons and business after hours, create a new website for the chamber and try to restart a chamber golf tournament.

