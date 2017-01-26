Longboat Chamber celebrates its members

2016 Chamber Award Winners Newbie Award: Rob Wagner of Brown and Brown Insurance and The Pollak Family of Serve to Protect, LLC Norm Mallard Ambassador of the Year Award: Penelope Mabrey of SERVPRO Bradenton Eager Beaver Award: David Farrar of Centennial Bank Ed Moran Memorial Award: The Longboat Key Rotary Club Chairman’s Award: The Resort at Longboat Key Club Chamber Member of the Year Award: Sherri Mills of Michael Saunders & Co.

Good as Gold Recipients Mark Meador of Casa Del Mar Sherrill Sokol of AFC Urgent Care Tonya Atchison of Brown and Brown Insurance Jack Dean of Montgomery Carpets Plus Michael Garey of The Lazy Lobster Dennis Hassell of SMART Merchant Services Bill Konkel of SPT

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce had an early wake-up call for its members on Jan. 26 but for good reason.

As the sun rose, members of the chamber of commerce gathered for the group’s annual meeting and awards. The event usually serves as a luncheon, but they decided to try something new.

Attendees enjoyed a buffet full of scrambled eggs, pastries and shrimp and grits before 2016 Chamber Chairwoman Tammy Halsted went over everything the group accomplished over the year. The chamber accomplished a lot in 2016, including reinstating a small business committee and new member breakfasts, increased attendance at each event, growing by 60 members and having an 89% retention rate as of October.

After the awards were given out, Halsted passed the chamber chairman gavel to 2017 Chamber Chairman Michael Doll. Halsted will continue to serve on the 2017 board of directors for the chamber. One of Halsted’s favorite parts of serving as chairwoman was the teamwork the chamber exemplifies.

“The privilege of leading this incredible organization and knowing it’s truly a team and not only one person,” she said.

Later, Doll shared his goals for 2017, the first of which was to not mess anything up. Doll said he hopes to help with traffic solutions, make procedures for chamber events including networking luncheons and business after hours, create a new website for the chamber and try to restart a chamber golf tournament.