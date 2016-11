Dog lovers united over lunch at Michael’s on East Nov. 1 for the third-annual “Puttin on the Poodle” luncheon to benefit Florida Poodle Rescue. Guests enjoyed songs from “Bark! The Musical” performed by Andrea Keddell and Carl Bowman, watched a choreographed dance with Penny Noriega and her “dancing poodles,” and bid on various poodle-themed auction items.