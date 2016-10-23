 Skip to main content
CANDance 2016 champions Jennifer Rust and Max Lototskyy show off their first place trophy for the People's Choice Award.

Local celebrities take to the floor at 17th annual CANDance

Co-Chairwomen Susan Malloy Jones, Jackie Rogers, Penny Hill and Emily Walsh

Roger Capote performs with partner Sarah Haworth.

Alix Redmonde shows off her Fundraising Champion trophy.

Ashley Guttridge is lifted by partner Sid Pocius.

Co-Chairwoman Susan Malloy Jones with Donna Koffman

Alix Redmonde performs with partner Vidas Orlovas.

Marjorie Floyd, Caroline Amory, Dancer Bart Lowther, Co-Chairwoman Susan Malloy Jones and Veronica Brady

Emcee Bob Nosal introduces Community AIDs Network President and CEO Rick Carlisle.

Juliet Illig and Pam McCurdy

Jennifer Rust performs with partner Max Lototskyy.

Bambi Kaine and Maksym Lototsky, Jennifer Rusts’ dance partner

Ricardo Rhodes, Dex and Kate Honea and Patrick Ward

Jennifer Rust accepts her trophy for CANDance Champion from last year’s champion, Chaz Glunk.

Producer Stephen Sieg surprises Co-Chairwomen Jackie Rogers, Penny Hill, Emily Walsh and Susan Malloy Jones by inviting all past CAN competitors to join him on the dancefloor.

Dr. Tom Arne, Pamela Meade and Bob Meade

Les McCurdy poses at the end of his performance with partner Tanya Vy.

Michelle Senglaub and Terri Najmolhoda

Professional dancers Max Lototskyy and Sarah Haworth perform for the Professional Dance Exhibition of the evening.

Tiffany Wenzel and Brendan McQuaid

Ashley Guttridge laughs with partner Sid Pocius as Emcee Bob Nosal asks her why she’s tired after her performance.

Dr. Mark Johnson with Dr. David Schreibman

Bart Lowther laughs as he takes the floor with partner Sarah Haworth for a foxtrot to start off the night.

Les McCurdy bows at the end of his performance with partner Tanya Vy.

Tamy Davis and Crystal Valles

Alix Redmonde performs with partner Vidas Orlovas.

Matt Campayno and Renee Phinney

Jennifer Rust performs with partner Max Lototskyy.

Co-Chiarwoman Penny Hill dances with James Helmich.

Emcee Bob Nosal smiles as he introduces the men of CANDance.

Michael Vera, Will and Lonra Fike and Rachel Vera

Jessica Ortiz cheers for Roger Capote.

Roger Capote strikes a pose.

Taylor Mock, Mary Misiti and Brent Mock

Auctioneer Michael Klauber points to a bidder during the live auction.

James Helmich dances with Gloria Moss.

Alix Redmonde performs with partner Vidas Orlovas.

Bart Lowther provides the vocals for his dance performance with partner Sarah Haworth.

Community AIDs Network hosted its CANDance “Dancing with our Stars” competition on Oct. 22.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The 17th annual CANDance "Dancing With Our Stars" was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Michael's On East. Alix Redmonde took home the trophy for fundraising champion with partner Vidas Orlovas, and Jennifer Rust was crowned People’s Choice Award champion with partner Max Lototskyy.


The event was emceed by Bob Trisolini and Bob Nosal, and funds for CAN were raised through taxi dances (attendees sponsored professional dancers and got to hit the floor with them) and a live auction with auctioneer Michael Klauber.

