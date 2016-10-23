Local celebrities take to the floor at 17th annual CANDance

The 17th annual CANDance "Dancing With Our Stars" was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Michael's On East. Alix Redmonde took home the trophy for fundraising champion with partner Vidas Orlovas, and Jennifer Rust was crowned People’s Choice Award champion with partner Max Lototskyy.



The event was emceed by Bob Trisolini and Bob Nosal, and funds for CAN were raised through taxi dances (attendees sponsored professional dancers and got to hit the floor with them) and a live auction with auctioneer Michael Klauber.