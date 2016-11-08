Lilly Luncheon brings vibrance to Sarasota Yacht Club

There wasn’t a neutral dress in sight at the Lilly Pulitzer Luncheon & Fashion Show on Monday, Nov. 7. Nearly 300 ladies flocked to Sarasota Yacht Club to enjoy a photo booth, silent auction, catered lunch and fashion show, all while sporting their boldest and brightest Lilly Pulitzer dress.

As a part of the organization's continued efforts to fight hunger in Sarasota, the ladies’ Simply Sarasota cookbook was on sale, as well as their tea blend and soap, made locally by Scentsational.Proceeds went towards funding the organization’s hunger outreach program in which slow cooker classes are given to teach people how to make affordable, nutritious meals. Attendee at the classes leave with their own slowcooker and bag of groceries.