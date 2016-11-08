 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairwomen Kelly Baldwin and Ella Lewis

Lilly Luncheon brings vibrance to Sarasota Yacht Club

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Co-Chairwomen Kelly Baldwin and Ella Lewis

Buy this Photo
Pam Emich, Mary Lane, Lisa Budslick and Stevie Dailey pose with special guests Marcus, Andy Jr., Houdini and Sammy.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Pam Emich, Mary Lane, Lisa Budslick and Stevie Dailey pose with special guests Marcus, Andy Jr., Houdini and Sammy.

Buy this Photo
Keri Kuhn, Ginny Wyatt and Leslie Korff

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Keri Kuhn, Ginny Wyatt and Leslie Korff

Buy this Photo
Allison Scibelli, Jeanne Paulus and Susan Macrae

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Allison Scibelli, Jeanne Paulus and Susan Macrae

Buy this Photo
Betsy Anderson, Melanie Nielsen, Lacey Nielsen and Jennifer Matteo

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Betsy Anderson, Melanie Nielsen, Lacey Nielsen and Jennifer Matteo

Buy this Photo
Everything — from the programs to the tablecloths — was adorned in Lilly Pulitzer prints.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Everything — from the programs to the tablecloths — was adorned in Lilly Pulitzer prints.

Buy this Photo
Olga Smith, Inna Snyder, Zina Sidorina and Mila Gamburd

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Olga Smith, Inna Snyder, Zina Sidorina and Mila Gamburd

Buy this Photo
Shari Phillips and Johanna Gustafson

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Shari Phillips and Johanna Gustafson

Buy this Photo
Brigid Saah and Jessica Hays pose in the photobooth.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Brigid Saah and Jessica Hays pose in the photobooth.

Buy this Photo
Maddie Crotts, Mya Widmyer and Suzanne Munroe

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Maddie Crotts, Mya Widmyer and Suzanne Munroe

Buy this Photo
Sarah Massey and Kimberly Manooshian

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Sarah Massey and Kimberly Manooshian

Buy this Photo
A pink limo sits in park outside the entrance to the Sarasota Yacht Club.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

A pink limo sits in park outside the entrance to the Sarasota Yacht Club.

Buy this Photo
Vickie Brill and Jessica Chase

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Vickie Brill and Jessica Chase

Buy this Photo
Lauren Lambert and Lauren Lewicki

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Lauren Lambert and Lauren Lewicki

Buy this Photo
A metallic Lilly Pulitzer bicycle was available through the auction.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

A metallic Lilly Pulitzer bicycle was available through the auction.

Buy this Photo
Veronica Brady, Junior League of Sarasota President Britt Riner and Amy Sankes

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Veronica Brady, Junior League of Sarasota President Britt Riner and Amy Sankes

Buy this Photo
Melissa Hembre, Liz Johnson and Denise West

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Melissa Hembre, Liz Johnson and Denise West

Buy this Photo
Sammy, a 15-year-old parrot, was one of four parrots brought to the event from Sarasota Jungle Gardens as a special entrance guest.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Sammy, a 15-year-old parrot, was one of four parrots brought to the event from Sarasota Jungle Gardens as a special entrance guest.

Buy this Photo
Chisako Spergl holds Sophia Spergl.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Chisako Spergl holds Sophia Spergl.

Buy this Photo
Jill Greber, Marlene Lancaster and Heather Rupp

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Jill Greber, Marlene Lancaster and Heather Rupp

Buy this Photo
Jen Rust, Erin Christy (holding Maren Craddock), and Jessica Chase

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Jen Rust, Erin Christy (holding Maren Craddock), and Jessica Chase

Buy this Photo
Alisa Pettingell, Claire Ramos and Heidi Anderson

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Alisa Pettingell, Claire Ramos and Heidi Anderson

Buy this Photo
Junior League of Sarasota President Britt Riner, Susan Gilmore-Clarke, Amanda Gambert, Andie McHugh and Andrea Hunt

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Junior League of Sarasota President Britt Riner, Susan Gilmore-Clarke, Amanda Gambert, Andie McHugh and Andrea Hunt

Buy this Photo
Brittany McGregor, Brittany Blanchard, Jenn Prasnjak, Stephanie Strayer, Allison Konick, Brooke Baker, Janice Hermanson and Sue Messina.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 |

Brittany McGregor, Brittany Blanchard, Jenn Prasnjak, Stephanie Strayer, Allison Konick, Brooke Baker, Janice Hermanson and Sue Messina.

Buy this Photo
Share
The 3rd-annual luncheon and fashion show was hosted by the Junior League of Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

There wasn’t a neutral dress in sight at the Lilly Pulitzer Luncheon & Fashion Show on Monday, Nov. 7. Nearly 300 ladies flocked to Sarasota Yacht Club to enjoy a photo booth, silent auction, catered lunch and fashion show, all while sporting their boldest and brightest Lilly Pulitzer dress.

As a part of the organization's continued efforts to fight hunger in Sarasota, the ladies’ Simply Sarasota cookbook was on sale, as well as their tea blend and soap, made locally by Scentsational.Proceeds went towards funding the organization’s hunger outreach program in which slow cooker classes are given to teach people how to make affordable, nutritious meals. Attendee at the classes leave with their own slowcooker and bag of groceries.

Related Stories