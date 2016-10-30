The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine held its LECOM Student Scholarship Auctions 2016 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota on Saturday, Oct. 29. All proceeds benefited student scholarships at the Bradenton campus.

Attendees enjoyed a brief cocktail hour during which they could bid on several auction items before heading to the ballroom for dinner and programming. Auction items ranged from The Ohio State University gear to original artwork by Deborah Yash, who did a live painting at the event.