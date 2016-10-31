Laurel Park residents listen to tunes in the park

Laurel Park looked a little spookier than usual Saturday night as cobwebs hung from trees and caution tape was wrapped around the jungle gym. Yet, Laurel Park neighbors came out for the Laurel Park Resident Association's Tunes in the Park event all the same to enjoy music from local band Passerine.

Meanwhile, children played on the playground and with a large kaleidoscope built by Laurel Park resident Josh Kuse.

Kuse used mostly found parts to construct the kaleidoscope. He used a frame from an old stage light to make the frame and mounted it on a surveyor's tripod.

Children took turns peering into the kaleidoscope while another spun the color wheels mounted on the end.

"It's fascinating to me when the kid's look into it," Kuse said. "Because they have never seen a kaleidoscope​ before."