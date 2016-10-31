 Skip to main content
Halloween decorations hung from the trees in Laurel Park. The event was put on by the Laurel Park Neighborhood Association in partnership with the city of Sarasota.

Laurel Park residents listen to tunes in the park

Halloween decorations hung from the trees in Laurel Park. The event was put on by the Laurel Park Neighborhood Association in partnership with the city of Sarasota.

Neighbors enjoyed food, drinks and live music at the Laurel Park Neighborhood Association's Tunes in the Park potluck.

Neighbors enjoyed food, drinks and live music at the Laurel Park Neighborhood Association's Tunes in the Park potluck.

Carmela Pedicini and Sara Moone of Sarasota band Passerine play early in the evening. The band played covers of popular songs as well as original music.

Carmela Pedicini and Sara Moone of Sarasota band Passerine play early in the evening. The band played covers of popular songs as well as original music.

Angel Thomas peaks through a large kaleidoscope while Savannah McEachern turns the color wheel during the Tunes in the Park neighborhood potluck on Saturday night in Laurel Park.

Angel Thomas peaks through a large kaleidoscope while Savannah McEachern turns the color wheel during the Tunes in the Park neighborhood potluck on Saturday night in Laurel Park.

Josh Kuse constructed largely out of found parts including a stage light, which Kuse used for the frame, and a surveyors' tripod for the base.

Josh Kuse constructed largely out of found parts including a stage light, which Kuse used for the frame, and a surveyors' tripod for the base.

Local band Passerine provided neighbors with entertainment for the evening.

Local band Passerine provided neighbors with entertainment for the evening.

Olivia Craig, William Craig and Jeff Jamison

Olivia Craig, William Craig and Jeff Jamison

Jiraiya Boulton, 6, plays on the monkey bars during the Tunes in the Park event on Saturday evening in Laurel Park.

Jiraiya Boulton, 6, plays on the monkey bars during the Tunes in the Park event on Saturday evening in Laurel Park.

Angel Thomas, Grego DiBona and Carol Butera

Angel Thomas, Grego DiBona and Carol Butera

Shrimp the Chihuahua as well as some of Laurel Park's four-legged friends attended the party.

Shrimp the Chihuahua as well as some of Laurel Park's four-legged friends attended the party.

Trip McEachern, Jennifer Lampl and Don McEachern

Trip McEachern, Jennifer Lampl and Don McEachern

Brian McInnis and Aviel Vanter

Brian McInnis and Aviel Vanter

Raven Peters, Teresa Stone, Dylan Stone

Raven Peters, Teresa Stone, Dylan Stone

Chase Shepherd, 1, sleeps on his father's lap.

Chase Shepherd, 1, sleeps on his father's lap.

AnnaBell Newland, Ellen Silverman and Susie Fairbank. Newland and Fairbank came to the Tunes in the Park potluck from a 60s themed Halloween party.

AnnaBell Newland, Ellen Silverman and Susie Fairbank. Newland and Fairbank came to the Tunes in the Park potluck from a 60s themed Halloween party.

Paolo Perez, Harper Perez, Inka Perez, Nevi Perez and Tristan Perez

Paolo Perez, Harper Perez, Inka Perez, Nevi Perez and Tristan Perez

The gazebo was decorated with autumn decorations.

The gazebo was decorated with autumn decorations.

The Laurel Park Neighborhood Association partnered with the city of Sarasota to host Tunes in the Park on Saturday evening in Laurel Park.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Laurel Park looked a little spookier than usual Saturday night as cobwebs hung from trees and caution tape was wrapped around the jungle gym. Yet, Laurel Park neighbors came out for the Laurel Park Resident Association's Tunes in the Park event all the same to enjoy music from local band Passerine. 

Meanwhile, children played on the playground and with a large kaleidoscope built by Laurel Park resident Josh Kuse. 

Kuse used mostly found parts to construct the kaleidoscope. He used a frame from an old stage light to make the frame and mounted it on a surveyor's tripod. 

Children took turns peering into the kaleidoscope while another spun the color wheels mounted on the end. 

"It's fascinating to me when the kid's look into it," Kuse said. "Because they have never seen a kaleidoscope​ before."

