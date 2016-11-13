The ballroom at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was filled with comic-lovers Saturday, Nov. 11 for the 24th-Annual ‘Hot Dogs and Cool Cats’ Laugh Your Paws Off Gala. Guests enjoyed a cocktail hour that included guest appearances by several Humane Society of Sarasota County pups, as well as some volunteer servers dressed as ‘Hot Dogs and Cool Cats.’

After a three-course dinner, guests had the opportunity to help raise money for The Humane Society of Sarasota County by participating in a live auction. The paddle raise included several excursions as well as two HSSC dogs — Happy, a 4-month-old white Siberian husky, and Finn McCool, a 2-year-old Irish wolfhound — up for adoption.

Afterwards, Comic Larry Miller, who has performed in more than 100 films and television shows, filled the room with laughter during his standup performance.