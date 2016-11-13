 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Molly Lauriston and Marie Bowman

Larry Miller performs at Laugh Your Paws off Gala

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016

Humane Society of Sarasota County volunteer Brendan Egan pretends to hold a treat for Maximus, a 3-year-old mountain cur.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Sheri Weinstein, Robert Kohnen and Pamela Tenaerts

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Matt Carroll and Courtney Hancock

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Ginny Armington with Happy, a 4-month-old white Siberian husky

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Patricia Wright and and Ken Jackson

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Monica and Ai Streacker

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Comic Larry Miller performs for the crowd.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Dr. Kelvin and Margie Cooper

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Melissa Evan and Julie Dejnowski

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Judy Lund, Lynne Huff and Angeline Pantazis

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Lisa Eldridge pets Angus, 3, a pointer mix.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Jim O’Connell with Laurel Russo

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Humane Society of Sarasota County volunteer Bernard Marlow holds Charlie, a 2-year-old terrier mix up for adoption.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Dana and Doug Fabiani

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Luna and Scott Westheiner with Katherine Ferrara

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Marty and Mindy Schlosberg

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Co-Chairwomen Marie Bowman and Molly Lauriston laugh as they welcome attendees.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Kim and Phil Mancini with Barbara and Jay Lancer

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Penny Hill and Nancy Cason

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Ginny Armington hugs Happy, the 4-month-old white Siberian husky that hosts Ken Sons and Les McCurdy auctioned off.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Tom Ross and Sally Trout

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Comic Larry Miller performs for the crowd.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Troy and Nanci Roberts

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Amy Hoogerheyde sparkles in an embellished lace gown.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Carol Bourbeau, Amy Tuten, Jane Bennett and Lexi Huelsman

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

2-year-old Irish wolfhound Finn McCool is auctioned off for $1,100 by Ken Sons and Les McCurdy.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Kirk and Chris Voelker, President of the Board of Directors for the humane society

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Chase Cannon, Ashley Ryan, Maddie Crotts and Jennifer Miller

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Vanessa Rihan shows off her black and white print gown.

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Humane Society of Sarasota County Communications Coordinator Nalani Simpson with Dillon Murray, Ashley Miller and Chelsea Guminski, the “Hot Dogs and Cool Cats” who served cocktails to guests

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Larry Starr and Teresa Lee Kay with Mitzy and Richard Calligan

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

The 24th-annual "Hot Dogs and Cool Cats" event raised funds for the Humane Society of Sarasota County.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The ballroom at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota was filled with comic-lovers Saturday, Nov. 11 for the 24th-Annual ‘Hot Dogs and Cool Cats’ Laugh Your Paws Off Gala. Guests enjoyed a cocktail hour that included guest appearances by several Humane Society of Sarasota County pups, as well as some volunteer servers dressed as ‘Hot Dogs and Cool Cats.’

After a three-course dinner, guests had the opportunity to help raise money for The Humane Society of Sarasota County by participating in a live auction. The paddle raise included several excursions as well as two HSSC dogs — Happy, a 4-month-old white Siberian husky, and Finn McCool, a 2-year-old Irish wolfhound — up for adoption.

Afterwards, Comic Larry Miller, who has performed in more than 100 films and television shows, filled the room with laughter during his standup performance.

