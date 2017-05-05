 Skip to main content
Bashaw Elementary School kindergartner Riley Cochran shows off her puppet during Winnie the Pooh and Shakespeare too.

Lakewood Ranch High students give Max effort

Lakewood Ranch High School senior Guillermo Sanchez and Bashaw Elementary School kindergartner Damian Gutierrez show teamwork while they work on their paper puppet.

Lakewood Ranch High School seniors Deuonte Grooms, Tristan Youdal and Oscar Luna read their book to Bashaw Elementary School kindergarten class.

Bashaw Elementary School kindergartner Leslie Garber shows off her brand new friendship bracelet.

Lakewood Ranch High School senior Emily Zavala helps Bashaw Elementary School pre-K student Kilee Hulley with a craft.

Lakewood Ranch High School seniors Randy Crutchfield and Michael Atkins play a memory game with a second grade class at Bashaw Elementary School.

Lakewood Ranch High School senior Joshua Crowe works on a craft with Bashaw Elementary School kindergartner Julian Trueblood.

Bashaw Elementary School kindergartner Ryland Simpkins goofs off during craft time.

Bashaw Elementary School kindergartner Tyson Kelsey works on a crossword puzzle with Lakewood Ranch High School senior Chandler Jurek.

Lakewood Ranch High School seniors Stephanie Szabad and Daniela Wilhelm read the book they wrote to students at Bashaw Elementary School.

Lakewood Ranch High School Erika Medina and Bashaw Elementary School kindergartner Eva Schatz make friendship bracelets.

Bashaw Elementary School second grader Cayleigh Greer listens closely as Lakewood Ranch High School seniors read their storybook.

Winnie the Pooh sits outside at Bashaw Elementary School during Winnie the Pooh and Shakespeare too event.

"Max in the Woods" just one of the original works read at Bashaw Elementary event.
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

Although only a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School, Tristan Youdal experienced a sense of nostalgia May 5 as he sat in front of a kindergarten class at Bashaw Elementary School.

Youdal was reading a book he had written, "Max in the Woods," for the special event. While reading, he started to think about his favorite part of the project, drawing the illustrations for his book.

"I kind of felt like I was in kindergarten again," he said. 

Youdal was just one of more than 100 students who took the trip to Bashaw Elementary School to present their original storybooks at the 25th annual Winnie the Pooh & Shakespeare Too event. 

The high school students read to pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

The high school students also participated with the elementary students in educational and craft activities.

 

 

 

