Lakewood Ranch High students give Max effort

Although only a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School, Tristan Youdal experienced a sense of nostalgia May 5 as he sat in front of a kindergarten class at Bashaw Elementary School.

Youdal was reading a book he had written, "Max in the Woods," for the special event. While reading, he started to think about his favorite part of the project, drawing the illustrations for his book.

"I kind of felt like I was in kindergarten again," he said.

Youdal was just one of more than 100 students who took the trip to Bashaw Elementary School to present their original storybooks at the 25th annual Winnie the Pooh & Shakespeare Too event.

The high school students read to pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

The high school students also participated with the elementary students in educational and craft activities.