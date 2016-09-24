 Skip to main content
Some colorful pepper's for sale outside at the Health and Wellness Expo.

Lakewood Ranch Health Expo produces fresh ideas

Some colorful peppers are for sale at the Health and Wellness Expo's farmers market.

Lakewood Ranch's Paige Porter, 18 months, holds an ice cube after reaching into the ice chest.

Lakewood Ranch's Paige Porter, 18 months, tries to cool down on a hot day with a few ice cubes.

Rick and Sandy Hahn, Lakewood Ranch, hold a watermelon that they bought at the farmers market outside the Health Expo.

Lakewood Ranch's Rick and Sandy Hahn pick the perfect watermelon.

Rosie McClure, 18, paints her arm while enjoying some down time at the Health Expo.

Rosie McClure, 18, paints her arm between her face painting duties at the Health and Wellness Expo.

Judy Van Duzer, Maureen Burke and Carleen Guardiani, all from Lakewood Ranch, stand at the Lakewood Ranch Gardening Club booth outside of the Health Expo.

Judy Van Duzer, Maureen Burke and Carleen Guardiani represent the Lakewood Ranch Gardening Club.

Maurice Williams, who works with Hawthorne Village, shows Martha Richmond, Sarasota, how to use the "balance gym," a machine that allows people to work on their weight shifting.

Maurice Williams, who works with Hawthorne Village, shows Sarasota's Martha Richmond how to use a balance device.

Amber Petricca, Lakewood Ranch, and her daughter Maya Petricca, 4, after Maya got her face painted.

Lakewood Ranch's Amber Petricca and her daughter, Maya, enjoy the face painting booth.

Karrie Betts, Sarasota, wears the "Super Tooth" costume, representing Moricz & Varone Orthodontics at the Health and Wellness Expo.

Sarasota's Karrie Betts is having a blast portraying "Super Tooth" for Moricz & Varone Orthodontics.

Debbie Hage, Panther Ridge, hugs her granddaughter Alisa Hage, 2, at the Health Expo.

Panther Ridge's Debbie Hage has a great time with her granddaughter, 2-year-old Alisa Hage.

Amy Bailey, with Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, holds her son Levi Bailey, 11 months, at her booth inside the medical center.

Amy Bailey, with Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, holds her son Levi Bailey, 11 months, at her booth inside the medical center.

Bradenton's Carrie Dula, with Come Under the Yum Yum Tree, sells fruits and vegetables to people at the Health Expo.

Bradenton's Carrie Dula, with Come Under the Yum Yum Tree, sells fruits and vegetables.

Strawberries, lemons and limes sit under the tent at the farmers market, new to the Health and Wellness Expo this year.

Strawberries, lemons and limes sit under the tent at the farmers market, new to the Health and Wellness Expo this year.

Sarasota's Sofia Jackson, 2, and her mom Andrea Jackson munch on some free snacks at the Health and Wellness Expo.

Sarasota's Sofia Jackson, 2, and her mom Andrea Jackson munch on some free snacks at the Health and Wellness Expo.

Lakewood Ranch's Alexa Durkin, 8, gets her face painted by Rosie McClure from Akiko Face Painting.

Lakewood Ranch's Alexa Durkin, 8, trusts Rosie McClure to create a perfect design.

Sixth annual event adds farmers market to other offerings.
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

If part of the Health and Wellness Expo's goal on Saturday at the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center was to get people to eat well, it only made sense to add some fresh produce to the festivities.

Kyanne Merrill, the director of event sponsor Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, explained that since the former farmers market along Lakewood Main Street had been dropped, it made sense to add a farmers market to the sixth annual Expo.

Merrill invited the Come Under the Yum Yum Tree fruit store to sell its goods.

"They always have a nice spread," Merrill said.

Hundreds of people browsed through the health and wellness booths inside the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, then visited the farmers market on the lawn. Inside, they picked up many free items along the way and learned about all of the local health resources available.  

“I think we had a really good turnout this year,” said Amy Bailey from Brookdale Senior Living Solutions. “The people seem really engaged with the vendors this year, and to me that’s a successful event. The people seem to really want to hear all of this important information.”

 

