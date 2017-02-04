Lakewood Ranch girls basketball wins district title

The Lakewood Ranch Mustangs beat the Sarasota Sailors 45-32 on Friday night to win the Class 8A District 11 title.

It is the program's first district title since 2013. The Mustangs had lost to the Sailors in the championship game in 2014 and 2015, and to Palmetto last season.

Lakewood Ranch senior LaDazhia Williams finished with 21 points and eight rebounds.

The Mustangs held Sarasota to its lowest point total of the season, forcing the Sailors into 23 turnovers.

Lakewood Ranch will host North Port on Thursday in the Class 8A Region 3 tournament.