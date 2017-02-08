Lakewood Ranch gals' generosity comes full circle

Members of the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund's six women's giving circles were celebrating their charitable spirit during the seventh annual "Be My GALentine" event at The Lake Club's Grande Clubhouse Jan. 8.

Stillpoint House of Prayer was celebrating as well.

The Women's Charitable Fund, one of the six giving circles, presented a check for $4,000 to Stillpoint House of Prayer, which buys food to feed those in the community who are hungry.

"The grants have an amazing impact," said Julie Smith, a founder of the Women's Charitable Fund.

Every year at the GALentine event, the focus on place on one of the giving circles. Cheers for Charity, the newest giving circle, drew the spotlight this time.

Smith said the event was once again a success. "It's amazing to get all the women together," she said. "I have to push them out the door."

The six giving circles are Cheers for Charity, Giving for Hope, The Lake Club TLC, Sisterhood for Good, Together we Give and the Women's Charitable Fund.