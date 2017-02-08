 Skip to main content
Deb Rossi and Cathi Thomaides, both live at The Lake Club, explore the food items served at "Be my GALentine."

Lakewood Ranch gals' generosity comes full circle

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

Chocolate candy in light of Valentines Day up for grabs during the "Be my GALentine" event.

Rae Mulligan, Northern Trust, and Lakewood Ranch' s Julie Smith hang out at the GALentine event.

Carrie Star Rummery, Kathy Collums, Violeta Huesman, Tami Guz and Angela Massaro-Fain enjoy their evening at "Be my GALentine."

Finger foods sit on a table at The Lake Club during "Be my GALentine" hosted by the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund.

Angela Massaro-Fain, Lakewood Ranch, with her guest Julie Elderman, Country Club West, at the "Be my GALentine" event.

Lakewood Ranch' s Diane Vendette and Martine Moscovita sip on some champagne.

Jack McClure, with Northern Trust, and Denise DeSchamps, The Lake Club TLC member, mingle at the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund' s event "Be my GALentine."

Bina Kumar, with Northern Trust, and Maria Gaffar, The Lake Club TLC member, enjoy an early Valentines Day at the "Be my GALentine" event.

Boxes of valentine candy sit on the tables at the "Be my GALentine" event, adding some festive decor.

Sydney McSweeney and Elaine Steinfurth, both members of the Women' s Charitable Fund, explore the food at the "Be my GALentine" event in Lakewood Ranch.

Lynn McNamee and Cathi Thomaides, both members of The Lake Club TLC, enjoy a refreshing glass of sangria.

Jeff Belvo, president of Stillpoint House of Prayer, Diane Brune, Women' s Charitable Foundation, and Sue Belvo, Stillpoint House of Prayer, celebrate the $4,000 grant that was given to Stillpoint at the "Be my GALentine" event.

Jeff Belvo, president of Stillpoint House of Prayer, Diane Brune, Women' s Charitable Foundation, and Sue Belvo, Stillpoint House of Prayer, celebrate the $4,000 grant that was given to Stillpoint at the "Be my GALentine" event.

Mary Scharf, Together we Give member, Lisa Mead, with Northern Trust, and Stephanie Goforth, with Northern Trust, hang out at The Lake Club during "Be my GALentine."

Helen Low, Giving for Hope, and Lenore Redler, Together we Give member, happy to have run into each other at the "Be my GALentine" event.

Seventh annual 'Be my GALentine' event includes a grant to Stillpoint House of Prayer.
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

Members of the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund's six women's giving circles were celebrating their charitable spirit during the seventh annual "Be My GALentine" event at The Lake Club's Grande Clubhouse Jan. 8.

Stillpoint House of Prayer was celebrating as well.

The Women's Charitable Fund, one of the six giving circles, presented a check for $4,000 to Stillpoint House of Prayer, which buys food to feed those in the community who are hungry.

"The grants have an amazing impact," said Julie Smith, a founder of the Women's Charitable Fund.

Every year at the GALentine event, the focus on place on one of the giving circles. Cheers for Charity, the newest giving circle, drew the spotlight this time.

Smith said the event was once again a success. "It's amazing to get all the women together," she said. "I have to push them out the door."

The six giving circles are Cheers for Charity, Giving for Hope, The Lake Club TLC, Sisterhood for Good, Together we Give and the Women's Charitable Fund.

