Palmetto' s Sarah Mackie lines up a shot during the Sporting Clays Tournament Thursday to benefit Suncoast Charities for Children.

Lakewood Ranch fundraiser starts off with a bang

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Bradenton' s Heeth Simpson waits his turn with the Sporting Clays Tournament about to begin.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

It' s time to hit the target for Bradenton' s Heeth Simpson.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Scott Kessler, the general manager of Manatee River Harley-Davidson, gets his ammunition ready for the Sporting Clays Tournament.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch' s Scott Kessler takes his best shot.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Sarasota' s Retta Wagner supports Suncoast Charities for Children at the Sporting Clays Tournament at Ancient Oak.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Ed Angrisani was the tournament' s Longbird winner and anchored the winning team of Vanessa Fine Jewelry.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Venice' s Melissa Caldwell shot for the Halfacre Construction team.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Sarasota' s Andrea Cox waits her turn in the Sporting Clays Tournament.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Andrea Cox puts points on the board for the team of Halfacre Construction.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Thunder by the Bay Sporting Clay Tournament shirts were going fast.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Sarasota' s Jon Mast shoots as Bradenton' s Heeth Simpson checks out his ability. Mast was on the winning Vanessa Fine Jewelry team.

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 |

Thunder by the Bay kicks off with Sporting Clays Tournament.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

The first event in Lakewood Ranch for Thunder by the Bay was a blast.

Especially for the four-man team representing Vanessa Fine Jewelry, which won the Sporting Clays Tournament Thursday at the Ancient Oak Gun Club in Lakewood Ranch. Thunder by the Bay moved from Sarasota to Lakewood Ranch for its 19th run this year.

Don Baugh, Jon Mast, Darrell Turner and Ed Angrisani hit the most clay targets to win the overall competition. 

Robin Uihlein, Brenda Uihlein, Roger Redman and Gene Henshaw placed second representing Running U while John Cannon, Christopher Amadio, John Miller and Rick Cripe were third for Landmark Services.

Individual winners were Angrisani (Longbird winner), Brenda Uihlein (Highest Overall Lady) and Jim Gentz (Highest Overall).

Lucy Nicandri, the executive director for Suncoast Charities for Children, said the amount raised by the event was not yet available.

For the complete Thunder by the Bay event schedule, go to thunderbythebay.org. The main event, including live music, is Saturday and Sunday at the Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch. Although rain is in the forecast for Saturday, Nacandri said a huge circus tent has been set up at Premier and noted the rain wasn't supposed to affect the area in the afternoon and evening.

Scott Kessler, the general manager for Manatee River Harley-Davidson, a longtime sponsor of the event, said rain could affect the turnout on Saturday, but also noted anticipated temperatures in the 50s on Sunday with clear skies won't deter those who love the festival.

"One year downtown (Sarasota) it was 40 degrees, and once the sun came out, we filled downtown," Kessler said. "We will have twice the amount of vendors of last year and this is not just a motorcycle event, it is for charity."

Kessler said the first year in Lakewood Ranch for the festival will be different, however, he said if everyone supporting the charity keeps an open mind, the event will be "historical."

 

 

 

