Lakewood Ranch football survives late scare from Bayshore

Mustangs fans can stop holding their breath now.

In a game split over two days because of lightning storms, the Lakewood Ranch football team held off a late charge from Bayshore High to win 17-15.

The Mustangs were leading 7-0 at halftime on Sept. 1, thanks to a touchdown pass from senior Justin Curtis to senior Mickey Koczersut, when the game was originally delayed.

When the game resumed Saturday morning, Lakewood Ranch added to its lead. A Bayshore fumble led to a field goal, and an interception in Bayshore territory by senior linebacker Chase Sharp led to a goal-line touchdown run, also by Sharp, who doubles as a fullback.

The fourth quarter began with the Mustangs leading 17-0, but the Bruins mounted a comeback, scoring two quick touchdowns and adding a two-point conversion after the first one.

Lakewood Ranch got the ball back with approximately four minutes left in the game, and was able to run out the clock.

"We understood where we were going a lot better (than against Riverview in the preseason)," Lakewood Ranch coach Mick Koczersut said. "We made some adjustments technique-wise. From an offensive line standpoint, we still have to clean some things up. Overall, I thought we played with more energy."

He added that the Mustangs weren't used to playing with the lead, which led to some mistakes late in the game.

"It's something new for us," Koczersut said. "We have to work with our kids on how to handle that situation."