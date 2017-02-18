Lakewood Ranch falls 1-0 in boys soccer championship

As the clock at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand hit zero on Saturday night, Lakewood Ranch boys soccer coach Vito Bavaro's program slogan changed.

"This is the team" became "this was the team," or was supposed to be, as the Mustangs watched their best-ever change at a state title fall by the wayside.

Lakewood Ranch lost 1-0 to Cypress Bay in the Class 5A championship game. The game's lone goal was scored less than eight minutes in by the Lightning's David Corredor on a shot that floated over Mustangs sophomore goaltender Ryan Freeman's head after Freeman came out of the net.

Freeman took full responsibility for the goal and called coming out of the net a bad decision.

Still, Lakewood Ranch was getting chances, good chances, and it appeared as if a breakthrough was inevitable. That all changed when Mustangs senior Ricky Yanez was given a red card for throwing his hand at an opposing player after a hard tackle. The officials initially appeared to give Yanez a yellow card, but changed the ruling after a discussion.

Playing with just 10 players, and specifically without Yanez, handicapped the Mustangs' potent attack. Junior Pablo Vargas was able to make runs down the field, but was consistently met by two or three defenders with no one to help him. Vargas was taken down from behind in the Cypress Bay box late in the first half, but no call was made. Bavaro was incensed by the lack of a call, and picked up a yellow card himself.

The second half was much of the same. Cypress Bay defenders never let the Mustangs get possession of the ball in the box off of corner kicks or throw-ins. Lakewood Ranch's perhaps best change came off a right-side shot from Tyler Puhalovich that went just left of the goal.

For the game, Lakewood Ranch outshot the Lightning 14-10.

Bavaro said after the game that he was extremely proud of his team and staff, but was made "physically ill" by the game's officiating.