Lakewood Ranch Elks put together big score for charity

Bill Mann and Michele Mann of Eustis drove three hours to play in the sixth annual Charity Golf Tournament presented by the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge No. 2855 at the Tara Golf and Country Club.

They didn't spend much time warming up.

"We don't expect to win," Bill Mann said.

Most of the 91 players who signed up for the Oct 1 tournament had no desire to win the tourney. They were present to support the Elks charities, such as Elks Feeding Empty Little Tummies and the many veterans events sponsored by the lodge.

Tonya Ditty, one of the tournament's organizers, said more than $7,000 was raised for charity. The tournament was halted after nine holes due to rain and lightning and Tara Golf and Country Club responded by presenting everyone who played with a coupon good for a free round, for a foursome.