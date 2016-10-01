 Skip to main content
Tonya and Jerry Ditty helped organize the tournament and Tonya made the pulled pork and baked beans for the dinner.

Lakewood Ranch Elks put together big score for charity

Elks' Tonya and Jerry Ditty enjoy the tournament they organized. Tonya made the pulled pork and baked beans for the dinner.

Lakeland's Debbie May drives the ball on No. 4.

Lakeland's Debbie May drives the ball on No. 4.

Bruce Gilleylen and Eddie Codelia of University Park get ready to roll on the course to start the tournament.

Bruce Gilleylen and Eddie Codelia of University Park get ready to roll on the course to start the tournament.

Those participating in the Elks tourney register before the event.

Those participating in the Elks tourney register before the event.

Bill Mann and Michele Mann of Eustis drove three hours to support the Elks cause.

Bill Mann and Michele Mann of Eustis drove three hours to support the Elks cause.

Daren McDonald was captain of the winning team that included Ed Defreitas, Jay Urzykowski and Kris Murphy. They were seven under for nine holes when the tourney was halted by rain and lightning.

Daren McDonald was captain of the winning team that included Ed Defreitas, Jay Urzykowski and Kris Murphy. They were seven under for nine holes when the tourney was halted by rain and lightning.

Elks Exalted Ruler Darrin and fellow Elks Frank Malatesta and Jack Olgren try to dry off in the cart barn after rain and lightning halted the tourney after nine holes.

Elks Exalted Ruler Darrin Simone and fellow Elks Frank Malatesta and Jack Ogren try to dry off in the cart barn after rain and lightning halted the tourney after nine holes.

Yes, a gopher was seen on the course.

Yes, a gopher was seen on the course.

Nobody won the Cadillac that was offered for a hole-in-one.

Nobody won the Cadillac that was offered for a hole-in-one.

Dinner served at the Lakewood Ranch Elks lodge included pulled pork, baked beans and cole slaw.

Dinner served at the Lakewood Ranch Elks lodge included pulled pork, baked beans and cole slaw.

Tara's Tim Breo, Tom Horning and Dave Johnston pose on the first tee.

Tara's Tim Breo, Tom Horning and Dave Johnston pose on the first tee.

Bobbie Mauro and Diane Belcher of Bradenton show off their box lunches.

Bobbie Mauro and Diane Belcher of Bradenton show off their box lunches before heading on the course.

Benefit golf tournament raised more than $7,000 for club's charities.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Bill Mann and Michele Mann of Eustis drove three hours to play in the sixth annual Charity Golf Tournament presented by the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge No. 2855 at the Tara Golf and Country Club.

They didn't spend much time warming up.

"We don't expect to win," Bill Mann said.

Most of the 91 players who signed up for the Oct 1 tournament had no desire to win the tourney. They were present to support the Elks charities, such as Elks Feeding Empty Little Tummies and the many veterans events sponsored by the lodge.

Tonya Ditty, one of the tournament's organizers, said more than $7,000 was raised for charity. The tournament was halted after nine holes due to rain and lightning and Tara Golf and Country Club responded by presenting everyone who played with a coupon good for a free round, for a foursome.

 

 

 

