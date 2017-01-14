 Skip to main content
Elks Exalted Ruler Darrin Simone talks with new member Jim Williamson and current member John Piper at the open house.

Lakewood Ranch Elks project dear to the members

LeRoy Elk has fun with Chellie Buechler who had just applied for her Elks membership.

Sue Kersey and Kathi Beck have a little fun with LeRoy Elk at the open house.

Sarasota' s Kathy Corona looks over a membership application with Elks Leading Knight Tonya Ditty.

Sarah Wakefield and Rosalie Wakefield enjoy a break from selling fundraising bricks for the new lodge during the open house.

Roe Hyer sells raffle tickets to Teri Dangel at the open house.

LeRoy Elks dances with Rena Orlando during the open house. Dawn Fallon handled duties as the mascot.

Roxanne Winstead, the head of the County Rockers line dancing team, enjoys a song during the Elks open house.

The initial groundwork has been done for the new Elks Lodge at Construction is underway for the new Elks Lodge at 4602 Lena Road.

Construction is underway for the new Elks Lodge at 4602 Lena Road.

Jerry Ditty, Darrin Simone, Randy Volkart and Kathy Hogue, members of the building committee, use their gold shovels at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Original members of Lakewood Ranch Lodge 2855 pose for a photo Jan. 15 during the official groundbreaking ceremony.

Lakewood Ranch Elks members pack the site of the new lodge for a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 15.

Elks Exalted Ruler Darrin Simone talks to those attending the groundbreaking ceremony about the construction for the new lodge.

Heavy equipment sits next to the site of the new Elks Lodge at 4602 Lena Road.

Donna Van Riper handles the raffle items during the open house.

Club hosts open house and groundbreaking ceremonies
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

It was a big weekend for Elks Lodge 2855 of Lakewood Ranch.

Not only did the lodge hosts its annual open house to attract new members, it also held its official groundbreaking for the new $2 million lodge at 4602 Lena Road.

By the end of the open house on Jan. 14, which included two live bands and plenty of activities, approximately 40 new members had filled out applications. On Jan. 15, lodge members gathered at the new lodge's site for a brief ceremony.

The new, 6,800-square-foot lodge, which is being constructed on a six-acre lot, is expected to be completed in August.

 

