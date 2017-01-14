Lakewood Ranch Elks project dear to the members

It was a big weekend for Elks Lodge 2855 of Lakewood Ranch.

Not only did the lodge hosts its annual open house to attract new members, it also held its official groundbreaking for the new $2 million lodge at 4602 Lena Road.

By the end of the open house on Jan. 14, which included two live bands and plenty of activities, approximately 40 new members had filled out applications. On Jan. 15, lodge members gathered at the new lodge's site for a brief ceremony.

The new, 6,800-square-foot lodge, which is being constructed on a six-acre lot, is expected to be completed in August.