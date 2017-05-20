 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch High School graduate Ian Griffin takes his seat before the start of the graduation ceremony.

Lakewood Ranch celebrates graduation

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch High School graduate Tommy Wolfe celebrates during the graduation ceremony.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch High School graduate Rachel Johnson watches her senior class video during the graduation ceremony.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch High School graduates Sierra Barber and Alyssa Barnsley feeling bittersweet as they watch their senior class video.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

More than 600 students graduated.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch High School graduate Julia Franck watches her fellow classmates walk across the stage during the graduation ceremony.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch High School graduate Ashton Groover delivers her commencement speech.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch High School graduate Joshua Ghansiam delivers his commencement speech.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch High School Principal Craig Little moves graduate Molly Mendoza' s tassel to the correct spot on her cap.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch High School graduate Savannah Carpenter thrilled after receiving her high school diploma.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch High School graduate Courtney Chapin gets some help with her cap from Principal Craig Little during the graduation ceremony.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch High School graduate Sion Hernandez receives her high school diploma.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch High School graduate Jordan Koehler shakes the hands of administration after receiving her high school diploma.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch High School graduate Jordyn Sacks walks back to her seat after receiving her high school diploma.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch High School graduate Sophia Falco ecstatic as the graduation ceremony comes to an end.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

East County' s Tim Luke, Lakewood Ranch High School graduate Tanner Luke and Taryn Luke celebrate after the ceremony.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch High School graduate Evan Ferber celebrates with his brother Jonah Ferber after graduation.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

Lakewood Ranch High School graduate Sierra Ellis happy to see her best friend Jill Wells following the graduation ceremony.

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 |

More than 600 graduates pack Bradenton Area Convention Center.
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

As more than 600 graduates went through Lakewood Ranch High School's 2017 Commencement Ceremony May 20 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, it wasn't just the students who were feeling emotional.

"This is a nervous time for both the parents and the students," said Sam Prunty, who watched his "baby girl," Samantha Prunty, receive her diploma. "But of course it is exciting. It has not really sunk in yet. I remember her first day of school." 

Student Aaron Cota couldn't stop smiling.

"I could not have done high school any better," Cota said. "Well, I guess if I could have done anything differently, I would have tried a little bit harder."

 

