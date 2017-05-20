Lakewood Ranch celebrates graduation

As more than 600 graduates went through Lakewood Ranch High School's 2017 Commencement Ceremony May 20 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, it wasn't just the students who were feeling emotional.

"This is a nervous time for both the parents and the students," said Sam Prunty, who watched his "baby girl," Samantha Prunty, receive her diploma. "But of course it is exciting. It has not really sunk in yet. I remember her first day of school."

Student Aaron Cota couldn't stop smiling.

"I could not have done high school any better," Cota said. "Well, I guess if I could have done anything differently, I would have tried a little bit harder."