Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance welcomes new board of directors

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance welcomed incoming chair Lori Ruth, the associate publisher of the East County Observer, at its annual Membership Luncheon on Wednesday at the Polo Grill and Bar.

Ruth takes over from outgoing chair Darren Inverso of Norton, Hammersley, Lopez & Skokos, P.A. She will serve in her new post for a year.

Besides Ruth taking over as chair, the luncheon served to welcome the 2017 board of directors. Besides Ruth and Inverso, the other board members are Kim French, incoming chair, Willis Smith Construction; Heather Williams, treasurer, Kerkering, Barberio & Co.; David Fink, finance and sponsorship co-chair/past chair, Halliday Financial; Dominic DiMaio, finance and sponsorship co-chair, Synovus Bank; Judy Athari, membership co-chair, Buffalo Lodging; Dani Fox, membership co-chair, Dani Fox Hypnosis; Al Benincasa, events co-chair, Conditioned Air; Cherri Kessler, events co-chair, BMO Harris Bank; John Goda, programming co-chair, RTI Insurance Services; Violeta Huesman, programming co-chair, Keiser University; Dianne Kopczynski, programming co-chair, Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC; Ryan McIntyre, programming co-chair, McIntyre, Elwell and Strammer General Contractors, Inc.; Lisa Kirkland, communications and technology co-chair, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center; Maribeth Phillips, communications and technology co-chair, Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, Inc.; Paul Adamson, governmental affairs co-chair; Susan Goldstein, governmental affairs co-chair, Michael Saunders & Company; Jag Grewal, economic development co-chair, Ian Black Real Estate; Ken Swan, economic development co-chair, Wagner Realty; Erik Hanson, young leaders alliance chair, Norton, Hammersley, Lopez & Skokos, P.A.; Rex Jensen, SMR liaison, Schroeder-Manatee Ranch; Lou Marinaccio, at-large, Gallagher MGA; John Barnott, at-large, Manatee County Government; Jeff Maultsby, at-large, Sarasota County Government; and Joseph Najmy, legal counsel, Najmy Thompson, P.L.

The event's guest speaker was Steve Shenbaum, the founder and president of game on Nation. Shenbaum is one of the industry's most respected presenters on leadership, team building, communication, and positive culture change.

Heather Kasten, the executive director of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, said Ruth has been instrumental in helping the organization grow.

"She's really helped in directing us to where we are now," Kasten said. "She's a dynamic force to be reckoned with, a tremendous team leader and a huge asset to our group."

More than 200 people attended the ceremony.