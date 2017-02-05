Lakewood Ranch boys soccer advances to regional final

The Lakewood Ranch boys soccer team defeated Palm Harbor University High School 4-3 on Saturday night to advance to the Class 5A Region 2 final.

The Mustangs were down 1-0 in the first half when forward Anthony Hroncich tied the game up. The game then became the Pablo Vargas show. The junior forward created chance after chance on the outside, and scored twice.

With the score tied 3-3 with just six minutes to go in the game, senior Ricky Yanez scored the game-winning goal, a low blast after a long pass from fellow senior Connor Bezet.

Lakewood Ranch will host Plant City to decide the Class 5A Region 2 title at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.