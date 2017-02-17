 Skip to main content
Jack Kelley throws up a reverse layup,

Lakewood Ranch boys basketball cruises in regional quarters

Sam Hester hits a three-pointer.

Sam Hester takes contact on a drive to the basket.

Devin Twenty watches his floater.

Sam Hester looks for an open teammate on the baseline.

Sam Hester closely guards a Gulf Coast player.

Justin Muscara adjusts for an inside shot.

Devin Twenty skies for a bucket.

Evan Spiller' s defense causes Gulf Coast to lose control of the ball.

Justin Muscara gets past a Gulf Coast defender on the way to the hoop.

Blauvelt Georges throws a no-look pass.

Brock Sisson guards an inbounds pass.

Damien Gordon gets fouled on a layup.

Jack Kelley beats two defenders to the hoop.

The bench laughs as the game comes to a close.

The Mustangs will play Palmetto at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at home.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Lakewood Ranch boys basketball team defeated Gulf Coast 72-34 in a Class 8A Region 3 quarterfinal on Thursday. 

The game started out even, with the two teams trading buckets throughout the first quarter. The Mustangs pulled ahead slightly in the second, and went into halftime with a 36-26 lead. 

In the third quarter, Lakewood Ranch wasted no time in effectively ending the game early. 

The Mustangs went on a 25-0 run, thanks to some slick shooting and a relentless full-court press that forced Gulf Coast to make countless bad decisions. 

In typical Lakewood Ranch fashion, the team's scoring was balanced. Senior Sam Hester led the way with 14 points, but senior Justin Muscara added 13 points and six rebounds, and senior Devin Twenty and junior Jack Kelley contributed 11 points each.

The Mustangs will next play Palmetto at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at home. Lakewood Ranch won both previous meetings against Palmetto this season, by scores of 83-61 and 73-48. 

