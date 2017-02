The Lakewood Ranch boys basketball team started its playoff run in strong fashion, defeating Venice 71-46 on Wednesday night to advance to the Class 8A District 11 title game against Palmetto on Friday.

The Mustangs are now guaranteed a spot in the regional tournament for the third season in a row.

Junior guard Damien Gordon led the team with 19 points and junior forward Jack Kelley added 16 of his own.