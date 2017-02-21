 Skip to main content
Devin Gordon skies for a layup.

Lakewood Ranch basketball advances to regional final

Devin Gordon skies for a layup.

Blauvelt Georges looks for a teammate.

Blauvelt Georges looks for a teammate.

Evan Spiller launches a three-pointer.

Evan Spiller launches a three-pointer.

Devin Twenty makes a pass in the paint.

Devin Twenty makes a pass in the paint.

Lakewood Ranch fans pretend to faint after a Blauvelt Georges put-back slam.

Lakewood Ranch fans pretend to faint after a Blauvelt Georges put-back slam.

Devin Gordon gets hit by a Palmetto defender.

Devin Gordon gets hit by a Palmetto defender.

Blauvelt Georges adjust in midair for a shot.

Blauvelt Georges adjust in midair for a shot.

Evan Spiller calls out defensive assignments.

Evan Spiller calls out defensive assignments.

Devin Gordon gets an easy layup.

Devin Gordon gets an easy layup.

Justin Muscara and Devin Gordon celebrate Sam Jackson hitting an "And-1."

Justin Muscara and Devin Gordon celebrate Sam Jackson hitting an "And-1."

Sam Hester throws up a one-handed shot.

Sam Hester throws up a one-handed shot.

Jack Kelley hits a shot over two defenders.

Jack Kelley hits a shot over two defenders.

The Mustangs defeated Palmetto 85-58 on Tuesday night.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Lakewood Ranch boys basketball team beat Palmetto 85-58 on Tuesday night to advance to a Class 8A regional final on Friday.

Senior Sam Hester and juniors Evan Spiller and Damien Gordon all had 15 points against Palmetto. Lakewood Ranch used two big runs (19-2 and 19-4) to open up the game.

Palmetto never threatened once down by double-digits, only able to shoot 37 percent from the floor in the face of the Mustangs' stingy defense. 

The Mustangs will host St. Petersburg, the school that knocked them out in a regional final last season, at 7 p.m.

