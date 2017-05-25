Lakewood Ranch-area gardener goes extra yard

A bumble bee buzzed past the smiling face of Norma Kisida and landed on the Salvia Indigo Spires she had planted in the backyard of her Country Creek home.

Mission accomplished.

While some might tend to step backward when bees hover, Kisida reacts quite the opposite, often moving closer to take a look. For the past nine years, Kisida has worked hard on the conversion of her half-acre backyard from being somewhat barren and of minimal ecological value, to a rich, native habitat teeming with life.

"Norma not only is an expert on plants, her real mastery is how those plants relate to other life forms, particularly butterflies," said Susan Griffith, who is the Florida-Friendly Landscape Coordinator of Manatee County's University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. "Norma has created a true sanctuary for all pollinators, including many species of bees. She has provided certain plants that are called 'host plants' for specific species of butterflies."

Griffith's organization has been so impressed, it awarded Kisida its Florida Backyard Wildlife Habitat Program certification in May.

Also this month, Kisida took second place in the Florida Native Plant Society's annual awards in the residential single family class. The award was presented May 27.

Awards aren't the only benefit of the gardening she does to help the environment.

"This is just so relaxing and satisfying, seeing your plants grow," she said. "It's satisfying when you see wildlife come into your graden, and it's great physical exercise.

"I never will be done as long as I can get out there."

Kisida has been out there in her backyard since moving to the Lakewood Ranch area in 2008 from North Carolina with her husband, Ken, who gives her "free rein" when it comes to her gardening. Since his wife always has been a gardener with an eye toward ecology, Ken knew she would be busy at her new home. So he stayed out of her way, except when surprising her with items like the arbor he built in the backyard.

The master gardner and master naturalist faced a challenge, though, because she had to learn about plants native to the area. "I wanted to make our garden as native and Florida friendly as possible," she said. "I started reading, attending extension classes and sough the advice of the Florida Native Plants Nursery for an initial plan."

Once the plan was in place, her energy focused on her backyard. Now retired, she has the time to work in the yard each morning, usually until 11 a.m. when it begins to heat up. A member of the Gardeners Out East club, she ridded the property of most of the invasive plants and started planting species that would attract the bees and butterflies. All the existing native plants on the lot were saved, except for a small magnolia in front of the house that was in poor condition, along with another magnolia which was too close to the pool screen.

Her goal was to support wildlife while reducing the use of water, fertilizer and pesticides. She has been successful.

"Norma will tell you that the Gulf Fritillary and Zebra Longwing caterpillars have been eating her purple passionflower vine, but that's why she put it there," Griffith said.

Beauty isn't the only reason for her garden. If raccoons or deer come to her garden to snack, so be it.

"I accept wildlife," she said. "They need to eat."

But the beauty of nature is undeniable. Kisida has taken up photography as a hobby.

"Butterflies are fun to photograph," she said. "They are just beautiful. "And I like to see the caterpillars because they are so interesting."

And, yes, she loves the bees as well.

"They will fly around me some," she said. "I work around bees all the time and I know they are not aggressive."

She is pleased with her most recent awards because it brings exposure to homeowners planting gardens for wildlife. But she also knows that many potential gardeners probably want to start on a smaller scale.

"You don't need to have a garden this size," she said. "This is a lot of work weeding, edging and trimming. People should get educated about what to plant with an emphasis on natives, then go to a native plant nursery for help. Just tell them, 'I'm putting in a garden, can you help me select some butterfly plants.'"

Griffith said starting a garden with a focus on native plants is exactly what the Florida Backyard Wildlife Habitat Program wants to promote. Those wanting more information about the program can call 722-4524.

Eventually, they might have a garden with endless possibilities. Kisida said her garden remains a work in progress.

"I'm still expanding," she said with a smile.