Labor Day Regatta sails Sarasota Bay

There was a mix of excitement and nerves in the air at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron on Sept. 2.

However, there was one important ingredient missing from that mix- wind.

As the 71st Annual Labor Day Regatta kicked off, the wind settled.

Sailors took their boats out on Sarasota Bay and waited. Then waited some more.

The regatta marks the first for the youth sailors this season, and for some it’s their first regatta ever, like 9-year-old Samuel Long.

“It’s really cool, and I’m a little nervous about my first race,” he said.

For others, the regatta was a way to catch up with old friends and get back on the water.

“Sailing, it gives you this sense of freedom when I’m on water by myself,” Ben Strom said.

The regatta continues on Sept. 3.