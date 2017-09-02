 Skip to main content
Quinn Molesky, Brody Hausman, James Freund and Max Freund

Labor Day Regatta sails Sarasota Bay

Saturday, Sep. 2, 2017 |

Quinn Molesky, Brody Hausman, James Freund and Max Freund

The 71st Annual Labor Day regatta took place on Sept. 2 and 3.

Wesley Myler and Will Weinbecker

Terra Erhart and Kay Brunsvold

Kaili Yap and Abigail Clinger

Despite the races being postponed, sailors headed out on the water to wait for the wind to pick up.

Clouds loomed over Sarasota Bay but any lingering rain held off.

Sailing participants came from surrounding areas such as Venice and Clearwater.

Sailors made their way out on the water to wait for the wind to pick up.

Despite the races being postponed, sailors headed out on the water to wait for the wind to pick up.

Despite the races being postponed, sailors headed out on the water to wait for the wind to pick up.

Sailors laughed and chatted on their way out to the race start line.

Sailors worked their way out on the water while waiting for the wind to pick up.

Sailors laughed and chatted on their way out to the race start line.

Clouds loomed over Sarasota Bay but any lingering rain held off.

Sailors laughed and chatted on their way out to the race start line.

The 71st Annual Labor Day regatta took place on Sept. 2 and 3.

The 71st Annual Labor Day regatta took place on Sept. 2 and 3.

Clouds loomed over Sarasota Bay but any lingering rain held off.

Sailing participants came from surrounding areas such as Venice and Clearwater.

Despite a lack of wind, spirits were high on the first day of the 71st Annual Labor Day Regatta.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

There was a mix of excitement and nerves in the air at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron on Sept. 2.

However, there was one important ingredient missing from that mix- wind.

As the 71st Annual Labor Day Regatta kicked off, the wind settled.

Sailors took their boats out on Sarasota Bay and waited. Then waited some more.

The regatta marks the first for the youth sailors this season, and for some it’s their first regatta ever, like 9-year-old Samuel Long.

“It’s really cool, and I’m a little nervous about my first race,” he said.

For others, the regatta was a way to catch up with old friends and get back on the water.

“Sailing, it gives you this sense of freedom when I’m on water by myself,” Ben Strom said.

The regatta continues on Sept. 3.

 

