Eden Pointe's Cemia Gough, 7th grade, celebrates after winning the "whole lotta hula hoop" competition during In it to Win it at Haile Middle School.

A kiss hogs spotlight at Haile Middle School

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 |

Seventh-grader Cemia Gough wins the hula hoop competition.

Louis Jackson, the in school suspension teacher at Haile Middle School, right before he went in for a romantic kiss with Batpig, the FFA Chapter pig.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 |

Louis Jackson, who oversees in-school suspension, gets ready to smooch Batpig, the FFA Chapter pig.

Kristin Beck, 7th grade math teacher at Haile Middle School, seeks help from Ashlie Langlois, 7th grade student, as they both pull with all their might to get the frozen T-shirt unraveled during an "In it to Win it" competition.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 |

Math teacher Kristin Beck gets help student Ashlie Langlois as they try to pull apart a frozen T-shirt.

Bradenton's Jeremiah Keane, 8th grade, spins around in 10 circles before he can sprint to the other side during an "In it to Win it" competition at Haile Middle School.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 |

Student Jeremiah Keane spins 10 times before sprinting to the other side of the gym.

Principle at Haile Middle School Sharon Scarborough and Kent Delayer, P.E. coast at Haile, work together as a team as students watch them try to break apart the frozen T-shirt during an "In it to Win it" competition.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 |

Principal Sharon Scarborough and physical education teacher Kent Delayer work together as a team as students watch them try to break apart the frozen T-shirt during an "In it to Win it" competition.

P.E. Coach Andrew Gugliemini celebrates after the students finish the "whole lotta hula hoop" competition during In it to Win it at Haile Middle School.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 |

Teacher Andrew Gugliemini celebrates after the students finish the hula hoop competition at Haile Middle School.

Olga Pena, 8th grade writing ELN teacher at Haile Middle School, looks at the students in the crowd as she desperately tries to pull the frozen T-shirt apart.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 |

Teacher Olga Pena tries to pull the frozen T-shirt apart.

Bradenton's James Mamlock, 7th grade, vigorously pulls tissue out of the tissue box during In it to Win it at Haile Middle School.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 |

Seventh-grade student James Mamlock pulls tissue out of the box during a competition at Haile Middle School.

Principle at Haile Middle School Sharon Scarbrough puts every ounce of strength into unraveling the frozen T-shirt during an In it to Win it competition.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 |

Principal Sharon Scarborough puts every ounce of strength into unraveling the frozen T-shirt during "In It to Win It."

Teachers at Haile Middle School running around the gym getting students to do the wave during In it to Win it.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 |

It was time for the wave at Haile.

P.E. Coach Andrew Gugliemini cheers on Bradenton's Joslyn Chapman, 6th grade, as she remains one of the two left hula hooping during the "whole lotta hula hoop" competition at Haile Middle School.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 |

Physical education teacher Andrew Gugliemini cheers on sixth-grader Joslyn Chapman during the hula hoop competition.

Batbig, the Haile FFA Chapter pig, makes some noise on the basketball court before smooching one of the teachers at Haile Middle School during In it to Win it.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 |

Batbig, the Haile FFA Chapter pig, attended the festivities.

Chris King, an ASD teacher at Haile Middle School, warms up before his free throw challenge at the In it to Win it event.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 |

Chris King, a teacher at Haile Middle School, warms up before his free throw challenge.

Middle school students rewarded for excellent behavior.
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

Perhaps the students at Haile Middle School thought they were watching a takeoff on The Frog Prince when Louis Jackson, who supervises in-school suspension, kissed the FFA Chapter pig during the Oct. 13 "In It to Win It" celebration.

Jackson earned the right to plan a smooch on the strangely named "Batpig," who remained a pig after the kiss.

The kiss-the-pig competition was just one of many events held in the gymnasium. Students, teachers and administrators competed in a water bottle flipping contest, a frozen T-shirt challenge and a one-minute free throw shooting competition.

 The event was a way to reward students for their solid citizenship so far during the school year. Assistant Principal Robert Sloman said 94% of the students qualified to attend the event due to good behavior. 

