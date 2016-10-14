A kiss hogs spotlight at Haile Middle School

Perhaps the students at Haile Middle School thought they were watching a takeoff on The Frog Prince when Louis Jackson, who supervises in-school suspension, kissed the FFA Chapter pig during the Oct. 13 "In It to Win It" celebration.

Jackson earned the right to plan a smooch on the strangely named "Batpig," who remained a pig after the kiss.

The kiss-the-pig competition was just one of many events held in the gymnasium. Students, teachers and administrators competed in a water bottle flipping contest, a frozen T-shirt challenge and a one-minute free throw shooting competition.

The event was a way to reward students for their solid citizenship so far during the school year. Assistant Principal Robert Sloman said 94% of the students qualified to attend the event due to good behavior.