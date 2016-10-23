Before the dream of the Women’s Sports Museum can be a reality on the Sarasota bayfront, funds need to be collected to support the effort.

A show of support came in the form of the Kick-Off Gala Saturday evening at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

The Kick-Off Gala coincided with the All American Girls Professional Baseball League or AAGPBL 73rd Reunion. Along with community and league leaders were former players to share in the incitement of the potential for the museum.