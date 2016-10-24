 Skip to main content
Women's Sports Museum Kick-Off Gala

Kick-Off Gala pitches for Women's Sports Museum

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 |

A AAGPBL Players Association autographed poster signed by the Rockford Peaches.

Silent auction items included a baseball signed by Jessica Mendoza.

Betsy Jochum, former player for the South Bend Blue Sox in the AAGPBL with Shelley McCann

Women’s Sports Museum Board of Directors president and chairman Mike Beaumier and vice president Chris Gallagher

All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Players Association Board of Directors Rick Chapman,Merrie Fidler, Dolly Konwinski, Lois Youngen, Sister Toni Ann Palermo and Carol Sheldon

Women’s Sports Museum Board of Directors president and chairman Mike Beaumier, Beth Green, board vice president Chris Gallagher and Sarasota City Commissioner Suzanne Atwell

Women's Players Association President Rick Chapman shows support with his pin.

Women's Players Association President Rick Chapman shows support with his pin.

Sisters Tracy Sunday, Courtney Cotter and Jodi Vanderford show off their flashy rings.

Mary Alice McGovern and Chris Cavazos

Meghan Lawson and Adele Maurier

Bob Ryder and Karin Weichlein

Carol Sheldon shows off her baseball earrings and accessories.

Ebba Patrick and Terri Healey

Jon and Terry Batzer

Kathy Whyte and Gail Greco

Marlo and Jay Turner

Community leaders show support for potential Women's Sports Museum with fundraiser Kick-Off Gala at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

Before the dream of the Women’s Sports Museum can be a reality on the Sarasota bayfront, funds need to be collected to support the effort. 

A show of support came in the form of the Kick-Off Gala Saturday evening at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. 

The Kick-Off Gala coincided with the All American Girls Professional Baseball League or AAGPBL 73rd Reunion. Along with community and league leaders were former players to share in the incitement of the potential for the museum. 

