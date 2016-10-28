Key to the Cure proved to again be one of the biggest parties of the year after attracting roughly 1,000 attendees on Thursday, Oct. 27. The event was held at Saks Fifth Avenue at UTC, was hosted by Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation and benefited the Women’s Cancer Programs at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Sophie’s, the in-house restaurant at Saks, catered the event for the first time — the largest event the restaurant has ever done. It was also a “coming-out party,” as General Manager of Sophie's Mark Resnick says, for the restaurant’s new chef, Andrew Thompson.

Attendees enjoyed shopping, light bites, drinks — including two signature cocktails; a moscow mule and white cosmo — as well as performances by the Cuban Ballet, West Coast Black Theatre Troupe and Professional Ballroom Dancer Luis Pena (with student Wendy Feinstein).