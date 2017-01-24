Key Niners welcome new members

The Key Niners Women Golf Association just got a little bit bigger.

On Jan. 24, the association welcomed its new members to the club with lunch and a round of golf at the Longboat Key Club Harbourside golf course and ballroom. Even though only 13 of the 18 new members were present, each woman stood and introduced herself to the group.

The lunch was made a little more special when Brenda Lederman and Bonnie Chisling sang a song to the members that Lederman had written just for the occasion. Lederman said she was only given one week to write the song, but the lyrics came to her a little quicker than the tune. The light-hearted song incorporated every new member’s name drawing laughs from all over the room.