Brenda Lederman and Bonnie Chisling sing a song that Lederman wrote to the new members.

Key Niners welcome new members

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 |

Janet Hartman and Mary Sue Wechsler

Lois Schottenstein, Joanie Cohen and Andi Munzer

Amy Price and Becky Thomas

Anita Cohen, Micki Hochberg Gamer and Deborah Gardner

There were 13 new members at the Key Niners luncheon on Jan. 24. Overall, 18 women recently joined the group.

Tracey Cormier and Donna Krenicki

Nancy Shirreffs, Sheryl Ruark, Bunny Skirboll and Micheline Cholette

The ladies enjoyed a buffet-style lunch complete with three salad options including market salad.

Turkey Roulade was one of the entreé options for the ladies to enjoy.

The club grew by 18 members and greeted some of them with lunch and a round of golf on Jan. 24.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The Key Niners Women Golf Association just got a little bit bigger.

On Jan. 24, the association welcomed its new members to the club with lunch and a round of golf at the Longboat Key Club Harbourside golf course and ballroom.  Even though only 13 of the 18 new members were present, each woman stood and introduced herself to the group.

The lunch was made a little more special when Brenda Lederman and Bonnie Chisling sang a song to the members that Lederman had written just for the occasion. Lederman said she was only given one week to write the song, but the lyrics came to her a little quicker than the tune. The light-hearted song incorporated every new member’s name drawing laughs from all over the room.

