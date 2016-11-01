Key Niners gears up for season

The members of the Key Niners Women Golf Association got lunch and a show at their opening luncheon on Nov. 1., but not before a round of golf.

Following a lunch of cold-poached salmon and herb-roasted chicken, Longboat Key Club Director of Golf, Terry O’Hara, announced the winners for the round of golf and handed out raffles prizes including a golf bag and shoes.

After, five members modeled clothes from the Longboat Key Club’s two pro shops in a short fashion show. President Carol Meese welcomed back members and gave a briefing on the organization’s upcoming events.