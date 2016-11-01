 Skip to main content
Gail Goldrath and Nancy Shireffs

Key Niners gears up for season

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 |

Gail Goldrath and Nancy Shireffs

Susan Todd and Elaine Cichon

Joan Lieberman, Donna Krenicki and Gwen Watson

The ladies munched on market salads as the first course of lunch. Caesar and tomato, cucumber and onion salads were also available.

Cold-poached salmon was one of two entrees available. The other was herb roasted chicken.

President Carol Meese welcomes back members and introduces other members of the leadership board.

Nancy Shireffs, Linda Rhinelander, Mary Meloche and Michele Kaleida stand with Longboat Key Club Director of Golf, Terry O’Hara. Won first place in the net category with a score of 32.3.

Andi Munzer modeled clothes from the Longboat Key Club’s pro shops at the Key Niner’s Women Golf Association opening luncheon.

Andi Munzer modeled clothes from the Longboat Key Club’s pro shops at the Key Niner’s Women Golf Association opening luncheon.

Bunny Skirboll modeled clothes from the Longboat Key Club’s pro shops at the Key Niner’s Women Golf Association opening luncheon.

Andi Munzer was one of five models to show off clothes from the Longboat Key Club’s pro shops.

Bunny Skirboll modeled clothes from the Longboat Key Club’s pro shops at the Key Niner’s Women Golf Association opening luncheon.

Bunny Skirboll, Debbie Rand, Hannah Weinberg, Andi Munzer and Pat Danatello were the models at the Key Niner’s Women Golf Association opening luncheon and fashion show.

Event co-chairwomen Noreen Ackerman and Betty Lupacchino-Gorre

Shirley Martin and Carol Beeler

Michele Kaleida, Linda Rhinelander, Andree Keebaugh and Mary Meloche

Carol Meese and Audrey Wolcodt

The golf association held a fashion show at their opening luncheon.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The members of the Key Niners Women Golf Association got lunch and a show at their opening luncheon on Nov. 1., but not before a round of golf.

Following a lunch of cold-poached salmon and herb-roasted chicken, Longboat Key Club Director of Golf, Terry O’Hara, announced the winners for the round of golf and handed out raffles prizes including a golf bag and shoes.

After, five members modeled clothes from the Longboat Key Club’s two pro shops in a short fashion show. President Carol Meese welcomed back members and gave a briefing on the organization’s upcoming events.

