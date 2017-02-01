Junior League of Sarasota celebrates its sustainers

Roses were all over the Michael’s On East ballroom Feb. 1, but the event wasn’t a precursor to Valentine’s Day. Instead, it was the Junior League of Sarasota Legacy Luncheon, which celebrates the loving women who make up the JLS sustainers.

A sustainer is a woman who, after her first year as a new member, serves as an active member for at least seven years before choosing to change her membership status with JLS. Sustainers have fewer requirements than active members, but are still committed to the organization by participating in Done-In-A-Day projects, raising money through the sale of Barely Blemished items, participating in various Interest Groups and aiding the active members in their philanthropic endeavors.

The legacy luncheon was started 15 years ago by Debbi Benedict, honorary chairwoman for the 2017 luncheon, as a means of honoring the sustainers who have given a great deal to the Junior League of Sarasota.