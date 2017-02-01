 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Kim Cornetet and Donna Mateer with speaker Sam Haskill, Junior League of Sarasota President Britt Riner and Honorary Chairwoman Debbi Benedict

Junior League of Sarasota celebrates its sustainers

Sandy Pringle and Ann Moran

Shirley Wiginton and Vonnie Abele

Julie Riddell and Linda Macaskill

Karen Mathis, Martha Rogers and Nancy Racine

Each table at the Michael’s On East ballroom was topped with roses and a dessert tray Feb. 1 at the Junior League of Sarasota Legacy Luncheon.

Marilyn McNichols and Pat Killaly

Eleanor Rose, Anne Jones, Esther McCubbin and Sharon Rolle

Fran Nitschke, Sustainers VP Susan Powers and Junior League of Sarasota President Britt Riner

Mary Owen and Marilyn Schaefer

Dana Judge, Jamie Becker and Jr. Maryann Boehm

Each table at the Michael’s On East ballroom was topped with roses and a dessert tray and JLS tea Feb. 1 at the Junior League of Sarasota Legacy Luncheon.

Judy Christian, Susan Gilmore-Clarke, Bonnie Platten, Ellen Horak and Moira MacDonald

Silvanna Medina, Jessica Hays and Co-Chairwomen Donna Mateer

Junior League of Sarasota President Britt Riner, speaker Sam Haskill and Melissa Hembree

Speaker Sam Haskill with the event sponsors.

Debbie Shapiro and Marjorie Skalet

The 15th annual event was held at Michael’s On East on Feb. 1.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Roses were all over the Michael’s On East ballroom Feb. 1, but the event wasn’t a precursor to Valentine’s Day. Instead, it was the Junior League of Sarasota Legacy Luncheon, which celebrates the loving women who make up the JLS sustainers.

A sustainer is a woman who, after her first year as a new member, serves as an active member for at least seven years before choosing to change her membership status with JLS. Sustainers have fewer requirements than active members, but are still committed to the organization by participating in Done-In-A-Day projects, raising money through the sale of Barely Blemished items, participating in various Interest Groups and aiding the active members in their philanthropic endeavors.

The legacy luncheon was started 15 years ago by Debbi Benedict, honorary chairwoman for the 2017 luncheon, as a means of honoring the sustainers who have given a great deal to the Junior League of Sarasota.

