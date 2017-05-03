JFCS salutes area veterans

The Sarasota community came together on May 3 at The Francis to honor its heroes.

Representatives from the Sarasota County School Board and the Sheriff's Department gathered with community members for the Tribute to Veterans Services to Community Awards Luncheon.

C.J. Bannister, Don Courtney, Todd Hughes, George P. Tracy, Sr. and Lee Wetherington were honored with this year's Service to Community award.

"I just wanted to say how proud I am that we are able to honor these folks and the other vets in the room today," JFCS board president Steve Seidensticker said.