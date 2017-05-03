 Skip to main content
JFCS Service to Community honorees Todd Hughes, George P. Tracy Sr., C.J. Bannister, Don Courtney and Lee Wetherington

JFCS salutes area veterans

Wednesday, May. 3, 2017 |

Elke Scott, Joyce Harte and Kay Tracy

Evella Feldhacker, Anita Rahn and Caroline Jensen

John O' Brien and Russell Wiltshire

Cindy Underwood and Sheila Birnbaum

Regina McKoy and Alice Crummer

JFCS Board President Steve Seidensticker and CEO Heidi Brown

Margie Jenter and Dennis Turner

Barb Lancer and Lee Wetherington

Veronica Brandon Miller and Jay Solomon

JFCS honored five veterans with the JFCS Service to Community award.

JFCS Board President Steve Sidensticker thanks community members and veterans for attending the event.

JFCS CEO Heidi Brown recognizes past Service to Community award recipients.

Jewish Family and Children's Services hosted a Tribute to Veterans Services to Community Awards Luncheon on May 3 at The Francis.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The Sarasota community came together on May 3 at The Francis to honor its heroes. 

Representatives from the Sarasota County School Board and the Sheriff's Department gathered with community members for the Tribute to Veterans Services to Community Awards Luncheon. 

C.J. Bannister, Don Courtney, Todd Hughes, George P. Tracy, Sr. and Lee Wetherington were honored with this year's Service to Community award. 

"I just wanted to say how proud I am that we are able to honor these folks and the other vets in the room today," JFCS board president Steve Seidensticker said. 

 

