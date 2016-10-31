 Skip to main content
Bob and Esther Heller, recipients of the Sidney J. Berkowitz Building Community Award

JFCS honors three couples at new awards ceremony

Lee Berkowitz and Adrea Seligsohn

Dani Robbins with her grandparents, Joe and Ora Mendels, recipients of the Rabbi Sanford E. & Leah Saperstein Hope and Healing Award

Awards await their honorees before the award ceremony. Three different couples were honored.

Luba and Anna Khasik

Speaker Alina Gerlovin laughs about how much Sarasota has changed since she moved away.

Daniel DeFrank and David Greene

Chairman Steve Seidensticker and Steven High

Rabbi Howard Simon says the brachah rishonah prayer.

Erin Christy and Kelly Romanoff

Margie Barancik accepts her Gloria and Louis Flanzer Philanthropy Award with her husband, Chuck Barancik

JFCS President Rose Chapman introduces Bob and Esther Heller.

Cassandra Holmes and Jannon Pierce

Peggy Dessant speaks about how after her sister’s breast cancer came back after 12 years in remission, she used JFCS counseling services to cope with her sister’s impending death.

Bob and Esther with their Sidney J. Berkowitz Building Community Award

Chairman Steve Seidensticker welcomes guests.

Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast, Inc. hosts Inaugural Legacy Awards Luncheon
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The Francis was packed to the brim Oct. 31 to honor three couples whose acts of kindness exemplify the true spirit of community giving. Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast, Inc. hosted its Inaugural Legacy Awards Luncheon to honor Esther and Bob Heller, Ora and Joe Mendels and Margie and Chuck Barancik.

Guests also listened to Ukrainian native Alina Gerlovin speak about how her family emigrated to the U.S. in 1979 with the help of many Jewish agencies funded by communities similar to the community of JFCS supporters in Sarasota.

