JFCS honors three couples at new awards ceremony

The Francis was packed to the brim Oct. 31 to honor three couples whose acts of kindness exemplify the true spirit of community giving. Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast, Inc. hosted its Inaugural Legacy Awards Luncheon to honor Esther and Bob Heller, Ora and Joe Mendels and Margie and Chuck Barancik.

Guests also listened to Ukrainian native Alina Gerlovin speak about how her family emigrated to the U.S. in 1979 with the help of many Jewish agencies funded by communities similar to the community of JFCS supporters in Sarasota.