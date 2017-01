The sound of chattering boomed throughout The Francis the evening of Jan. 4 as roughly 100 new members of the Sarasota - Manatee area convened at the Jewish Federation of Sarasota - Manatee Newcomers’ Reception.

Guests bought raffle tickets and enjoyed various hors d’oeuvres and sweet treats during cocktail hour before being seated for a brief welcome presentation by Federation Board President Patti Wertheimer and Chairwoman Sharanee Newman.