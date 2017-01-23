 Skip to main content
David Auxier, director of career development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County, with Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County members Christina Polokonis and Kat Barbieri with Cheri Pachter and club member Fatima Demlak

Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse kicks off with preview party

Ray and Jen Williams

Several hors d’oeuvres such as this quince relish smoked trout with goat cheese served on a crostini were made by Chef Mara Cristiani and her team at Laurel Oak Country Club.

Robyn Sadlo and President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County Bill Sadlo

Stacey and Tony Andrews

An orange lamborghini was on display for guests to admire.

Stephanie Hansum with her sister, Kim Hansum

Volunteers Pat Cannon and Tina Garraus

Tonya Smith with her items from Moondance Art

Tamara Chapman, Lester Rice and Pat McVoy

Kat Barbieri, David Auxier, Robyn Sadlo and President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County Bill Sadlo, Fatima Demlak and Christina Polokonis

Several hors d’oeuvres such as these key lime tarts were made by Chef Mara Cristiani and her team at Laurel Oak Country Club.

Attendees got the chance to see a room designed by members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County Jan. 21.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse started with a bang Jan. 21 when the preview party was held at this year’s showhouse at 8834 Fishermens Bay Dr.

Guests took tours of the home, which includes a sitting room designed by various  Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County members as part of a program through the Tom and Debbie Shapiro Career Resource Center.

Hors d’oeuvres by Chef Mara Cristiani and her team at Laurel Oak Country Club were served, and guests enjoyed the light bites with drinks outside before making their way into the house.

