Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse kicks off with preview party

The Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse started with a bang Jan. 21 when the preview party was held at this year’s showhouse at 8834 Fishermens Bay Dr.

Guests took tours of the home, which includes a sitting room designed by various Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County members as part of a program through the Tom and Debbie Shapiro Career Resource Center.

Hors d’oeuvres by Chef Mara Cristiani and her team at Laurel Oak Country Club were served, and guests enjoyed the light bites with drinks outside before making their way into the house.