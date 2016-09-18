JDub's heats up barbecue competition

Craft beer fans and barbecue connoisseurs were one in the same Saturday evening at the JDub’s Brewing Company Competition Food Truck Rally.

More than 1,000 attendees enjoyed the outdoor event at the JDub's Brewing taproom with 10 vendors and food trucks. The monthly food truck event included a barbecue competition to sweeten the deal. The four competitors faced with the challenge were Mother Truckin Good, World Bites Kafe, Triple B BBQ and Holloway BBQ.

The challenge was to infuse one of the four flagship JDub’s Brewing Company beers. Competitors had to choose between UpTop!, an India pale ale, Poolside, a German-style Kolsch beer, Passion Wheat, an American wheat ale with passion fruit and mango, and NITRO Bell Cow, a milk chocolate porter.

“Between the bitterness and hoppiness of the IPA and the chocolate in the porter they have a lot to work with,” said Jillian Ross, JDub’s Brewing Company Taproom Manager and event organizer. “They got really creative.”

Rick Gargett and Bobby Holloway of Holloway BBQ

Which brew to choose was a simple decision for the men behind the Holloway BBQ entry. Pals Bobby Holloway and Rick Gargett concocted a mango chipotle barbecue sauce using the Passion Wheat to pair with marinated chicken sandwiches. Holloway BBQ marinated the chicken as well in the brew.

“We like to have fun with it,” Holloway said. “I knew which one we would use right when I tasted it.”