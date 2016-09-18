 Skip to main content
JDub's heats up barbecue competition

Charli Chi of Bul Go Gi Sarasota

Daniel and Jennifer McDonald

The barbecued chicken sandwich from Holloway BBQ topped with a mango chipotle barbecue sauce made using the Passion Wheat ale.

Rick Gargett and Bobby Holloway of Holloway BBQ

Justin Banister of Out and About Coffee.

Out and About Coffee crafted a barbecue inspired cocktail coffee by burning cherry wood chips on a hickory plant with a stick of cinnamon.

Out and About Coffee crafted a barbecue inspired cocktail coffee.

Lahcen and Hanane Demlak of Yummy Kebab Food Truck with their daughter Ghita.

Leanna Hershberger with her serving of ribs from Mother Truckin Good.

Mother Truckin Good served ribs, brisket and pulled pork that was brined with the Passion Wheat brew.

Matt Ashley and his son Matthew of Triple B BBQ. He prepared burnt ends using the NITRO Bell Cow, a milk chocolate porter in his competition entry.

Peter Miletich of World Bites Kafe checks on the smoker during the JDub's Food Truck Rally BBQ Competition Saturday, Sept. 17.

Virginia andJack Haley

Will Livermore with Crystal and Jeremy Griffith

Food trucks and vendors filled the property at JDub's Brewing Company and Tap Room Saturday, Sept. 17 for the monthly Food Truck Rally.

Craft beer lovers turn out for JDub’s Brewing Company Competition Food Truck Rally Saturday, Sept. 17.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

Craft beer fans and barbecue connoisseurs were one in the same Saturday evening at the JDub’s Brewing Company Competition Food Truck Rally. 

More than 1,000 attendees enjoyed the outdoor event at the JDub's Brewing taproom with 10 vendors and food trucks. The monthly food truck event included a barbecue competition to sweeten the deal. The four competitors faced with the challenge were Mother Truckin Good, World Bites Kafe, Triple B BBQ and Holloway BBQ. 

The challenge was to infuse one of the four flagship JDub’s Brewing Company beers. Competitors had to choose between UpTop!, an India pale ale, Poolside, a German-style Kolsch beer, Passion Wheat, an American wheat ale with passion fruit and mango, and NITRO Bell Cow, a milk chocolate porter. 

“Between the bitterness and hoppiness of the IPA and the chocolate in the porter they have a lot to work with,” said Jillian Ross, JDub’s Brewing Company Taproom Manager and event organizer. “They got really creative.”

Rick Gargett and Bobby Holloway of Holloway BBQ

The four competitors faced with the challenge were Mother Truckin Good, World Bits Kafe, Triple B BBQ and Holloway BBQ. 

Which brew to choose was a simple decision for the men behind the Holloway BBQ entry. Pals Bobby Holloway and Rick Gargett concocted a mango chipotle barbecue sauce using the Passion Wheat to pair with marinated chicken sandwiches. Holloway BBQ marinated the chicken as well in the brew. 

“We like to have fun with it,” Holloway said. “I knew which one we would use right when I tasted it.” 

 

