Six-year-old Anna Vatter, center, threw the ball in four of six buckets.

Jail time aids school classrooms

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 |

Carnival-style booths offered a variety of prizes, including stuffed animals and candy.

Elizabeth and Kailey Holdsworth said they were going to try to win a goldfish like last year.

Kaliah McManus, 1, slurps on a melted crushed ice snack.

This clans of snow-cone eaters are all neighborhood friends. First row: Carly Guido, Emeline Korenman and Elliot Korenman. Back row: Marley Hill, Elijah McNeal, Layla Korenman, Jaclynn McNeal and Stella Guido.

Lakewood Ranch High School' s Carol Bado paints Britney Peterson' s hair pink, purple and blue. She added a little glitter, too.

Lillian Chapman, 9, helps raise money for her mom, Kristen Chapman' s, classroom.

Lakewood Ranch High School freshman Jason Breiner, 14, helped capture students for the "jail" booth.

Emily Entwistle, a student at Nolan Middle, got thrown in jail with her friend, Sophie Bell, a fifth-grader at Willis Elementary.

Gabriel Naguib and Ethan Schoenfeld, both 8, wander around with snacks and check out all their game options.

Reid Beddoe, 4, is excited to try a variation of the cake walk game.

Six-year-old Skyla Campano, with her mom, Angela Campano, says she likes picking out prizes.

Payton Bledsoe, 8, was pleased with the Angry Bird stuffed animal he won at the "living claw" booth.

Lucas Wingert, 11, promotes three putts for two tickets to passersby of Jeannine Germer' s fifth-grade class.

Nick Renteria tries to toss a ball into a fish bowl to win a goldfish.

Cayden West, 11, successfully throws his ball into a fish bowl and wins himself an orange-and-black goldfish.

Liz Bentze, 8, likes the lollipop pull game. She won a figurine of "Dory" from "Finding Nemo."

Christian Pereira, 6, edges past his dad, Chris, in the last moments of their potato sack race.

Payton Gee, 8, pleads for a friend passing by to give up some tickets and free her from "jail."

Winter carnival proves a success for McNeal families, teachers
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Six-year-old Sammy Gee could have used her tickets to play carnival-style games and win Beanie Babies, candy or even a goldfish.

Instead, she threw her sister, Payton, in jail.

The 8-year-old Payton wriggled her hands, urging friends to set her free with tickets of their own, as they walked past. She was stuck in “jail” at McNeal Elementary School’s winter carnival Jan. 21. 

McNeal teachers created games and other activities children could play for tickets. At the end of the day, they got to keep what they earned to use in their respective classrooms. The jail booth was just one of dozens offered to families attending the event.

And even though Payton got stuck in jail for a while, she didn’t mind too much.

“I played all kinds of games,” she said.

