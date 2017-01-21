Jail time aids school classrooms

Six-year-old Sammy Gee could have used her tickets to play carnival-style games and win Beanie Babies, candy or even a goldfish.

Instead, she threw her sister, Payton, in jail.

The 8-year-old Payton wriggled her hands, urging friends to set her free with tickets of their own, as they walked past. She was stuck in “jail” at McNeal Elementary School’s winter carnival Jan. 21.

McNeal teachers created games and other activities children could play for tickets. At the end of the day, they got to keep what they earned to use in their respective classrooms. The jail booth was just one of dozens offered to families attending the event.

And even though Payton got stuck in jail for a while, she didn’t mind too much.

“I played all kinds of games,” she said.