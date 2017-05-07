Jack Dusty sends guests off to the races

It was all about the floppy hats and pastel bowties on May 6 at Jack Dusty.

Guests at the restaurant’s annual Derby Day event donned their Southern best and sipped mint juleps, manhattans, ground controls and willy shoemakers before watching Always Dreaming win the 143rd Kentucky Derby.

Eventgoers also snacked on the signature “Bluegrass Bite,” chicken and biscuits, and entered the raffle for a bottle of Woodford Reserve, a bottle of Old Forester with an Old Forester flask and a Woodford Reserve backpack.