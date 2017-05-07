 Skip to main content
Jaimie Bowes and Michaela Ramirez

Jack Dusty sends guests off to the races

Terri and Tom Ligotti

Several Woodford Reserve ice sculptures made for elegant decor at Derby Day on May 6 at Jack Dusty.

Susan Phillips

Omar Alvarez and Michaela Ramirez

Performers got guests in the Southern state of mind at Derby Day on May 6 at Jack Dusty.

Erin Brosious, Dr. Barbara Fleener and Elly Wengerd

Molly Laramie, Patrick Agan and Victoria Grasland

Several Woodford Reserve ice sculptures made for elegant decor at Derby Day on May 6 at Jack Dusty.

Stefan Cirbus, Mimi Cirbusova, Jennifer Wells and Andrea Knies

Frank Feuille, James Woodyard and Scott Silverstein

Cylvia Lele, Anolay Senenoi and EJ Benioni

Dee Ricker and Erinn DeJonge

Trisha and Adam Dunn

Jack Dusty General Manager Anthony Aviles and Woodford Reserve Ambassador Michael Ring pull raffle winners at Derby Day on May 6 at Jack Dusty.

Gail Silverstein and Kate Feuille

Kelly Crawford and Woodford Reserve Ambassador Michael Ring

Jody Sayre and Lisa Brewer

Hoyt Beaty, Susan Levin, Anne Fowler and Ken Ipox

Pat Murphy, Alex Twigg and Taylor Hall

The restaurant and bar held its annual Derby Day party on May 6 at Jack Dusty.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

It was all about the floppy hats and pastel bowties on May 6 at Jack Dusty.

Guests at the restaurant’s annual Derby Day event donned their Southern best and sipped mint juleps, manhattans, ground controls and willy shoemakers before watching Always Dreaming win the 143rd Kentucky Derby.

Eventgoers also snacked on the signature “Bluegrass Bite,” chicken and biscuits, and entered the raffle for a bottle of Woodford Reserve, a bottle of Old Forester with an Old Forester flask and a Woodford Reserve backpack.

