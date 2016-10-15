 Skip to main content
Jimmie Fadden of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band joined Kettle of Fish on stage.

IDS parties on the pass

Craig and Pat Moody and Theresa Boley

Craig and Pat Moody and Theresa Boley

Camille Cline, Tom Koski and Jennifer Vigne

Camille Cline, Tom Koski and Jennifer Vigne

Maria Gelinas, Grace Howl and Ann Miller

Maria Gelinas, Grace Howl and Ann Miller

Tom Conklin, Cheryl Noble-Conklin and John and Joanne Bradshaw

Tom Conklin, Cheryl Noble-Conklin and John and Joanne Bradshaw

Cafe BarBosso catered the event.

Cafe BarBosso catered the event.

A raffle and silent auction were held at the Interior Design Society’s 6th annual Party on the Pass on Oct. 15.

Kettle of Fish provided live music during the Interior Design Society’s 6th annual Party on the Pass on Oct. 15.

Brooks Beauchamp and Ally O’Rourke

Alan Gravley, Stan Writesel and Cory and Gina Boyas

Del Harley, Tom Christeson, Trevor Christeson, Sierra Hall and Drake “Rockstar” Hall, 4

Doug Berger and Charles Tigara

Toni Krenn and Jodee Holahan

Victoria and Valerie King

Julie Szymczak and Craig Bruggeman

Sheela Thompson and Sandy Walsh

Lynn and Bill Schmitt

Kari Jo Koshes and Justin Reynolds

IDS president Darian Hoyt Miller, Dominique Lesur, Jan Bullard, Scott Williams and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Tim Sullivan, Alissa Thomason and Leah Mock

A raffle and silent auction were held at the Interior Design Society’s 6th annual Party on the Pass on Oct. 15.

Bob Kreileck and Bobbi Marchbank

Eileen and Fran Daidone

A raffle and silent auction were held at the Interior Design Society’s 6th annual Party on the Pass on Oct. 15.

The Interior Design Society of Sarasota held its 6th annual Party on the Pass on Oct. 15 at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.

Kettle of Fish performed live music at the IDS 6th annual Party on the Pass.

Guests let loose on the dance floor after dinner.

Manuela Witts and Robin Eekhof

The society's 6th annual event benefited the Education Foundation of Sarasota County and TCI Suncoast.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

 

The Interior Design Society Sarasota Chapter hosted its sixth annual Party on the Pass at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron on Oct. 15.

Guests dined on Italian cuisine and tiramisu for dessert while enjoying live music by Kettle of Fish with a special guest appearance by Jimmie Fadden of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The event benefited the Education Foundation of Sarasota County and TCI Suncoast. Over the last five years, the event has donated $43,000 to these two organizations.


 

