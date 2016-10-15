IDS parties on the pass

The Interior Design Society Sarasota Chapter hosted its sixth annual Party on the Pass at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron on Oct. 15.

Guests dined on Italian cuisine and tiramisu for dessert while enjoying live music by Kettle of Fish with a special guest appearance by Jimmie Fadden of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The event benefited the Education Foundation of Sarasota County and TCI Suncoast. Over the last five years, the event has donated $43,000 to these two organizations.



