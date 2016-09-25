 Skip to main content
Kara Zeller, Jordan Berger, Art Center Sarasota Executive Director/Event Organizer Lisa Berger, Michael Berger and Vanessa Evert.

iconcept jr. Fashion Show

Kara Zeller, Jordan Berger, Art Center Sarasota Executive Director/Event Organizer Lisa Berger, Michael Berger and Vanessa Evert.

Ava Abreu,11, sports her design, “Ava Universe,” which she created using pink-sequined fabric, clear plastic bags and thread.

Ava Abreu,11, sports her design, “Ava Universe,” which she created using pink-sequined fabric, clear plastic bags and thread.

Chris and Juliet, 5, Yancey.

Chris and Juliet, 5, Yancey.

Elizabeth Blitz, 9, poses for the crowd as she models her creation "Flower Power (With Bubble Gum Pop)." Blitz used tissue paper, bubble gum and pipe cleaners to make her garment.

Elizabeth Blitz, 9, poses for the crowd as she models her creation "Flower Power (With Bubble Gum Pop)." Blitz used tissue paper, bubble gum and pipe cleaners to make her garment.

Girls Inc. Sarasota Director of K-8 Initiatives Jamie Minton, Girls Inc. Sarasota Executive Director Angie Stringer and Girls Inc. Sarasota Fashion Ventures Coordinator Jessica Beychok-Boyer.

Girls Inc. Sarasota Director of K-8 Initiatives Jamie Minton, Girls Inc. Sarasota Executive Director Angie Stringer and Girls Inc. Sarasota Fashion Ventures Coordinator Jessica Beychok-Boyer.

Holland Anders, 5, smiles for the sea of iPhone cameras while her sister, designer Cambelle Anders, 9, does the same for the other side of the runway. The big sister created “Sassy Sponge Sisters” using bath sponges/loofahs and hair elastics.

Holland Anders, 5, smiles for the sea of iPhone cameras while her sister, designer Cambelle Anders, 9, does the same for the other side of the runway. The big sister created “Sassy Sponge Sisters” using bath sponges/loofahs and hair elastics.

Sally Schule, Out-of-Doors Academy art teacher/fashion mentor Jessica Dunda, Shumin Yu and Jing Zhen Chen.

Sally Schule, Out-of-Doors Academy art teacher/fashion mentor Jessica Dunda, Shumin Yu and Jing Zhen Chen.

Brooke Olson, 11, is all smiles as she shows off her piece, “Summer Separates.” Olson used rubber, bubble wrap and fabric to make the ensemble.

Brooke Olson, 11, is all smiles as she shows off her piece, “Summer Separates.” Olson used rubber, bubble wrap and fabric to make the ensemble.

Bailey, Carl and Dorsey Olson with Jean Garner.

Bailey, Carl and Dorsey Olson with Jean Garner.

Alexia Nelson, 12, hits the runway in “Autumn Feel,” which she made from fabric, gauze and plastic leaves.

Alexia Nelson, 12, hits the runway in “Autumn Feel,” which she made from fabric, gauze and plastic leaves.

Steven Smith and Jaime Kitchner.

Steven Smith and Jaime Kitchner.

Maezie Kegerreis, 16, points to a loved one in the crowd as she models her piece, “The Lost Girl.” Kegerreis used a vintage purse, antique army duffle bag from 1952 and Halloween decorations to create her ensemble.

Maezie Kegerreis, 16, points to a loved one in the crowd as she models her piece, “The Lost Girl.” Kegerreis used a vintage purse, antique army duffle bag from 1952 and Halloween decorations to create her ensemble.

Louise and Penelope Kingman.

Louise and Penelope Kingman.

Madison Anderson, 8, models her piece, “Water Life.” Anderson used cardboard, plastic bags and rope to create her garment, which she says was inspired by her desire to help the sea creatures harmed by litter.

Madison Anderson, 8, models her piece, “Water Life.” Anderson used cardboard, plastic bags and rope to create her garment, which she says was inspired by her desire to help the sea creatures harmed by litter.

Ava, 8, and Maria Heise.

Ava, 8, and Maria Heise.

Amanda Rivero, 10, shows off her “Walk in the Park” creation. Rivero made the dress using trash bags, duct tape and jewels.

Amanda Rivero, 10, shows off her “Walk in the Park” creation. Rivero made the dress using trash bags, duct tape and jewels.

iconcept jr. designer/model Elizabeth Blitz, 9, hangs out backstage with fellow designer/model Lauren Van Nostrand, 11.

iconcept jr. designer/model Elizabeth Blitz, 9, hangs out backstage with fellow designer/model Lauren Van Nostrand, 11.

Amy Schineller, 13, strikes a pose at the end of the runway after showing off her creation, “Naughtical.” Schineller made the ensemble using Ancient Goliath grouper scales and Found Rope.

Amy Schineller, 13, strikes a pose at the end of the runway after showing off her creation, “Naughtical.” Schineller made the ensemble using Ancient Goliath grouper scales and Found Rope.

Designer/model Madison Anderson gets her hair and makeup done before the show. Stylists from Cutting Loose salon volunteered to give all the models makeovers before they hit the runway.

Designer/model Madison Anderson gets her hair and makeup done before the show. Stylists from Cutting Loose salon volunteered to give all the models makeovers before they hit the runway.

Liv Dickson, 9, smiles for the cameras as she models her piece, “Party Girl,” which she created using ribbon, gift wrap and faux sparkle diamonds.

Liv Dickson, 9, smiles for the cameras as she models her piece, “Party Girl,” which she created using ribbon, gift wrap and faux sparkle diamonds.

Sienna Hanson, 9, strikes a pose as she models her ensemble, “Dreamweaver.” Hanson used paper, pencils and hot glue to create her back-to-school-themed garment.

Sienna Hanson, 9, strikes a pose as she models her ensemble, “Dreamweaver.” Hanson used paper, pencils and hot glue to create her back-to-school-themed garment.

The model lineup rests taped on the dressing room wall.

The model lineup rests taped on the dressing room wall.

Olivia Schmeits, 14, rocks out on the runway in her piece, “Tech Through Now and Then.” Schmeits used books, CDs and aluminum cans to create her ensemble.

Olivia Schmeits, 14, rocks out on the runway in her piece, “Tech Through Now and Then.” Schmeits used books, CDs and aluminum cans to create her ensemble.

Meredith Housh sports designer Allison Housh’s “Fashion Emergency” piece, which was made using latex gloves and surgical masks. The designer decided to go with a healthcare theme as an homage to her dream of becoming a doctor in the Peace Corps.

Meredith Housh sports designer Allison Housh’s “Fashion Emergency” piece, which was made using latex gloves and surgical masks. The designer decided to go with a healthcare theme as an homage to her dream of becoming a doctor in the Peace Corps.

Art Center Sarasota hosts the first-annual runway event.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Art Center Sarasota hosted its first-annual iconcept jr. fashion show and luncheon on Sunday, Sept. 25. Twenty-five ensembles made from unconventional materials were modeled, similar to the concept of the adult version of the runway show, iconcept. Attendees enjoyed lunch catered by Station 400 before designers between the ages of 8 and 16 either modeled or had a loved one model their unique pieces.


To learn the story behind the event, click here.

