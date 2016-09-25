Art Center Sarasota hosted its first-annual iconcept jr. fashion show and luncheon on Sunday, Sept. 25. Twenty-five ensembles made from unconventional materials were modeled, similar to the concept of the adult version of the runway show, iconcept. Attendees enjoyed lunch catered by Station 400 before designers between the ages of 8 and 16 either modeled or had a loved one model their unique pieces.



To learn the story behind the event, click here.