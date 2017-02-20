iconcept gives local designers creative opportunity

Maybe it was the atypical venue, or maybe it was the younger crowd, but whatever the reason, the atmosphere at iconcept 2017 was electric and unlike any other event this season.

Perhaps the most anticipated fashion show of the year, this annual Arts Center Sarasota fundraiser always manages to gather some of Sarasota’s most creative to create wearable pieces of art that are hard not to gawk at.

The evening began with a sit-down dinner for VIP guests followed by a buffet-style dinner for general admission ticket holders, both catered by Fête Catering & Ballroom. Guests also had the chance to peruse the silent auction items, which ranged from tickets to productions by nearly every local theatre company to a Bud Light Superbowl helmet

Between dinner and placing their bids, many guests chose to grab some props and get their photo taken at the Hello Gorgeous photo booth.

Then it was showtime. The big event began with a video commemorating 90 years of Art Center Sarasota, followed by a special multimedia fashion piece that served as the kickoff to the runway show.

This year’s juror favorites were Andrea Silvergleit’s “You Are What You Eat,” Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill’s “Between the Raindrops” and Traci Kegerreis’ “Ing’s Raven.”

