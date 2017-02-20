 Skip to main content
Chairwoman Terri Najmolhoda with Art Center Sarasota Executive Director Lisa Berger

iconcept gives local designers creative opportunity

Diane Bradley and Catherine Finch

VIP ticket holders enjoyed a sit-down dinner before the show on Feb. 19 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Cindy Balliette and Maria Price

Sam Savin, Sande Galete, Janet Hunter and Norma Savin

Silent auction items ranged from tickets to productions by nearly every local theatre company to a Bud Light Super Bowl helmet from Gold Coast Eagle Distributing at iconcept 2017 on Feb. 19 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Michael Berger and Kara Zellers

Michelle Bente and Erin Duggan

Taylor Snelling and her mom, Nicole Snelling, get their photo taken at the photo booth.

Chairwoman Terri Najmolhoda

Nancy Leonard and Pat Steck

Guests munched on several “mini indulgences” by Season 52 such as these raspberry chocolate chip cannolis and Plant City strawberries with pepper glaze and balsamic pipette.

David and Barrie Heiligman with Kayla Branch and her father, Daniel Branch

Heather Dunhill and Michael Scialdone

Renee Phinney with Rebecca Blitz and her daughter, Elizabeth Blitz

Volunteers Jane Wexler and Linda Jager

Oksana Lysyuk, Tatyana Mullin and Svitlna Sorocheva

Sally Schule and Barbara Banks

Chris Anders with wife Leslie Anders and daughters Hollande and Cambelle Anders

Designer Andrea made her friends and family who came to support her special hats that included materials from her runway outfit.

The show opened with a special multimedia fashion piece that incorporated art projected onto a white garment.

Eric Berkel models one of Ray Pepper’s three “Sleeveless in Beijing” pieces.

Gwen Cooke models one of Ray Pepper’s three “Sleeveless in Beijing” pieces.

Louise Kingman models one of Louise Hamel’s two “Ceremonial Robes.”

Jordyn Kroboth models Nancy Barrie and Rachael Zucker’s “Sentimental Dental.”

Sophia Schultz models Sarah Viviana Valdez’s “Cipher.”

Celeste Caldecott models Samantha Kelly’s “Aurora.”

Anita Wexler’s “Tropical Forest”

Julia Kalinina does a twist to show off the movement of Andrea Silvergleit’s “You Are What You Eat.”

Liz Dobbins models Jim Stewart’s “Creative Builder’s Best Friend.”

Paola Ferst models Lisa Berger’s “Postal Ad-Dress”

Clare Ohland models Andrea Dasha Reich and Kate Harrison’s “Scheherazade.”

Samantha Wilson models Vanessa Ebert’s “Majestic Muse.”

Nicole Cooper models Marcia Ente’s “Plastic Phantastic.”

Marina Sommer models Barbara Gunter Anderson’s “Lady Marina — Downtown Abbey Style.”

Kimberly Smith models Tatiana Krizova Lizon’s “Architect’s Dream.”

Top three juror’s pick winners Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill accompany Erin Schineller on the runway as she models “Between the Raindrops” a second time.

Top three juror’s pick winner Traci Kegerreis accompanies daughter Maezie Kegerreis on the runway as she models “Ing’s Raven” a second time.

Top three juror’s pick winner Andrea Silvergleit accompanies Julia Kalinina on the runway as she models “You Are What You Eat” for a second time.

The 9th annual event was held at Saks Fifth Avenue on Feb. 19.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Maybe it was the atypical venue, or maybe it was the younger crowd, but whatever the reason, the atmosphere at iconcept 2017 was electric and unlike any other event this season.

Perhaps the most anticipated fashion show of the year, this annual Arts Center Sarasota fundraiser always manages to gather some of Sarasota’s most creative to create wearable pieces of art that are hard not to gawk at.

The evening began with a sit-down dinner for VIP guests followed by a buffet-style dinner for general admission ticket holders, both catered by Fête Catering & Ballroom. Guests also had the chance to peruse the silent auction items, which ranged from tickets to productions by nearly every local theatre company to a Bud Light Superbowl helmet

Between dinner and placing their bids, many guests chose to grab some props and get their photo taken at the Hello Gorgeous photo booth.

Then it was showtime. The big event began with a video commemorating 90 years of Art Center Sarasota, followed by a special multimedia fashion piece that served as the kickoff to the runway show.

This year’s juror favorites were Andrea Silvergleit’s “You Are What You Eat,” Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill’s “Between the Raindrops” and Traci Kegerreis’ “Ing’s Raven.”

To read the story of how three of these garments were made, click here.

