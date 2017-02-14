 Skip to main content
Beverly and Patrick Lyons

Hundreds of couples renew vows on Siesta Key

Brian and Jill Walker

Dottie and Dennis Steizner

Tom Rippey, Pat Mullen, Ed Baker, Shirley Baker, Marsha Bergeron and Peter Bergeron, Jerry Rydell and Donna Rydell.

Jeff and Leslie Steiner and Greg and Patti Stratos

Daniel N. Childs, Daniel K. Childs, LaTyoya Price-Childs and Kevin Childs

Jack and Dee Buckingham

Mike and Jody Berkowitz

Carlos and Lupe Garcia

Michael and Barbary Hoff were recognized as the couple married the longest. They will be married 71 years in March.

Greg and Patti Stratos

Robert and Evelyne Spoons

Greg and Patti Stratos

The 25th annual "Say I Do Again" event brought couples to Siesta Key to reaffirm their comitment.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

On Feb. 14, 385 couples were going to Siesta Key. They were going to get married — again. 

The Honorable Debra Johnes Riva presided over the 25th annual "Say I Do Again" event at the Siesta Key Beach Pavilion.  

Johnes Riva said she spent much of her career in family law, so she was responsible for quite a few divorces. 

"I feel the need to balance out all those disunions," Johnes Riva said. 

People crowded under the main pavilion and spilled out onto the sand dunes to renew their vows. As the sun set, Johnes Riva finished reading the vows, and hundreds of couples were married — again. 

