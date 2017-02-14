The 25th annual "Say I Do Again" event brought couples to Siesta Key to reaffirm their comitment.

On Feb. 14, 385 couples were going to Siesta Key. They were going to get married — again.

The Honorable Debra Johnes Riva presided over the 25th annual "Say I Do Again" event at the Siesta Key Beach Pavilion.

Johnes Riva said she spent much of her career in family law, so she was responsible for quite a few divorces.

"I feel the need to balance out all those disunions," Johnes Riva said.

People crowded under the main pavilion and spilled out onto the sand dunes to renew their vows. As the sun set, Johnes Riva finished reading the vows, and hundreds of couples were married — again.