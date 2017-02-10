 Skip to main content
Ellen Brennan, Lynn Shepardson and Ginny Hitchcock

Humane Society hosts dog-on good time

Ellen Brennan, Lynn Shepardson and Ginny Hitchcock

Adoptable animals were featured throughout the event.

Adoptable animals were featured throughout the event.

Becca Duchanan pets one of the animals featured during the Smoochy Poochy Yappy Hour.

Becca Duchanan pets one of the animals featured during the Smoochy Poochy Yappy Hour.

Cindy Almonte pets one of the animals featured during the Smoochy Poochy Yappy Hour.

Cindy Almonte pets one of the animals featured during the Smoochy Poochy Yappy Hour.

Debbie Johnston and Tina Gomez

Debbie Johnston and Tina Gomez

Chris Voelker and Kim Davis

Chris Voelker and Kim Davis

Jana Nordquist and Karen Collins-Fleming

Jana Nordquist and Karen Collins-Fleming

Jim and Linda Ankenbauer

Jim and Linda Ankenbauer

Deb Kabinoff poses with a Humane Society therapy dog Gracie.

Deb Kabinoff poses with a Humane Society therapy dog Gracie.

Stella Pappas, Autumn Steiner and Ginny Armington pose with Denver.

Stella Pappas, Autumn Steiner and Ginny Armington pose with Denver.

Deb Harrington and Sherry Zenor pose with Damien.

Deb Harrington and Sherry Zenor pose with Damien.

Tom Wentzel and Annabelle Newland

Tom Wentzel and Annabelle Newland

Lynee Price, Elizabeth Oakley and Alexis Thomas

Lynee Price, Elizabeth Oakley and Alexis Thomas

Nicole Yrabedra takes a photo of Sarah Pierce at the Smoochy Poochy Yappy Hour.

Nicole Yrabedra takes a photo of Sarah Pierce at the Smoochy Poochy Yappy Hour.

Nicole Yrabedra and Sarasota Pierce

Nicole Yrabedra and Sarasota Pierce

Pet therapy dog Annabell

Pet therapy dog Annabell

The Humane Society of Sarasota County hosted their first Smoochy Poochy Yappy Hour.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The Humane Society of Sarasota County’s first Smoochy Poochy Yappy Hour on Feb. 9 at Aloft, Sarasota had no shortage of puppy love.

The event featured a doggy kissing booth and lots of pets for partygoers to play with.

Although organizers initially envisioned puppies being the main attraction, four-legged friends of all ages wandered from guest to guest.

“It’s always a difficult finding animals okay with being kissed and tugged on and loved by strangers,” Humane Society of Sarasota County Development Manager Autumn Steiner said.

But all the guests were on their best behavior, including the four-legged guests. Early in the event Steiner was already looking forward to many Smoochy Poochy Yappy Hours to come.

“We we hope we will be doing this for years,” Steiner said.  

