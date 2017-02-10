The Humane Society of Sarasota County hosted their first Smoochy Poochy Yappy Hour.

The Humane Society of Sarasota County’s first Smoochy Poochy Yappy Hour on Feb. 9 at Aloft, Sarasota had no shortage of puppy love.

The event featured a doggy kissing booth and lots of pets for partygoers to play with.

Although organizers initially envisioned puppies being the main attraction, four-legged friends of all ages wandered from guest to guest.

“It’s always a difficult finding animals okay with being kissed and tugged on and loved by strangers,” Humane Society of Sarasota County Development Manager Autumn Steiner said.

But all the guests were on their best behavior, including the four-legged guests. Early in the event Steiner was already looking forward to many Smoochy Poochy Yappy Hours to come.

“We we hope we will be doing this for years,” Steiner said.