Grant Luzier climbs a tree during the Hudson Bayou Neighborhood Association potluck picnic at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Hudson Bayou residents gather at Selby Gardens

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 |

Grant Luzier climbs a tree during the Hudson Bayou Neighborhood Association potluck picnic at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Jennifer Mumford Brady and Babette Bach

Jennifer Mumford Brady and Babette Bach

Susan McLeod, Susan Fox and Susan Hritz

Susan McLeod, Susan Fox and Susan Hritz

Declan Boyle tossed shells into Sarasota Bay from the viewing deck in Selby Gardens.

Declan Boyle tossed shells into Sarasota Bay from the viewing deck in Selby Gardens.

Mark and Ann Davy

Mark and Ann Davy

Gail Fegan, George Haborak, Deb Miller and Jean Goetze

Gail Fegan, George Haborak, Deb Miller and Jean Goetze

The annual event was hosted by Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, who waved entrance fees for Hudson Bayou residents.

The annual event was hosted by Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, who waved entrance fees for Hudson Bayou residents.

Chloe Cochran and Audrey Cochran

Chloe Cochran and Audrey Cochran

Jessica Thomason and Deanna and Greg Greenshaw

Jessica Thomason and Deanna and Greg Greenshaw

Debbie and Danny Marr

Debbie and Danny Marr

Sam Spector, Peter Biltoft, Cindy Biltoft and Jorje Donta

Sam Spector, Peter Biltoft, Cindy Biltoft and Jorje Donta

Bejamin Sims, 3, gasps as a large boat floats past the viewing deck at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Bejamin Sims, 3, gasps as a large boat floats past the viewing deck at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Hudson Bayou Neighborhood Association members made the short walk from their front doors to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens for a picnic in the park.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Music wafted between the branches of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens as Hudson Bayou Neighborhood Association members meandered through the gardens to south gazebo. 

While residents shared barbecue in the gazebo, Lauren Mitchell sang the blues on the main lawn, close enough for residents to catch her soulful sounds. Mitchell's performance was part of the Garden Music Series, which Selby staff gave Hudson Bayou residents free admittance to, in addition to waving their admission to the garden. 

Hudson Bayou Residents Association board member Allyson Rowell said she was thankful for Selby's support of the event. 

"They welcomed us," Rowell said. "They're fabulous neighbors. They believe in community support and neighborly love."

