Hudson Bayou residents gather at Selby Gardens

Music wafted between the branches of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens as Hudson Bayou Neighborhood Association members meandered through the gardens to south gazebo.

While residents shared barbecue in the gazebo, Lauren Mitchell sang the blues on the main lawn, close enough for residents to catch her soulful sounds. Mitchell's performance was part of the Garden Music Series, which Selby staff gave Hudson Bayou residents free admittance to, in addition to waving their admission to the garden.

Hudson Bayou Residents Association board member Allyson Rowell said she was thankful for Selby's support of the event.

"They welcomed us," Rowell said. "They're fabulous neighbors. They believe in community support and neighborly love."